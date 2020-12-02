Orange (ORAN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 03, 2020

Orange (ORAN) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 03, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.352 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 24, 2020. Shareholders who purchased ORAN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 107.06% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of ORAN was $12.78, representing a -20.52% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.08 and a 28.67% increase over the 52 week low of $9.93.

ORAN is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) and AT&T Inc. (T). Zacks Investment Research reports ORAN's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as .44%, compared to an industry average of 6.6%.

