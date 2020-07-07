Orange Names Julien Ducarroz Poland CEO, Xavier Pichon Belgium CEO, Effective Sept. 1

(RTTNews) - French telecommunications operator Orange SA (ORAN) on Tuesday announced the appointment of Julien Ducarroz as CEO of Orange Polska, and Xavier Pichon as CEO of Orange Belgium. These changes will all take effect from September 1.

Upon recommendation of the Supervisory Board of Orange Polska, Ducarroz will replace Jean-François Fallacher, who is moving to become the CEO of Orange Spain.

Ducarroz, who is currently the CEO of Orange Moldova, has received the positive recommendation and support of both the Remuneration Committee and Orange Polska's Supervisory Board at its meeting held on July 6.

Orange is currently recruiting a new CEO for Orange Moldova, who will be announced in due course.

Further, Pichon will succeed Michaël Trabbia, who will join the Orange Executive Committee as Chief Technology and Innovation Officer for the Group, overseeing the Technology & Global Innovation division.

Pichon re-joins Orange from the Boston Consulting Group. Prior to this, he was Deputy CEO at Orange France, leading its Finance, Strategy, Transformation and Development.

As announced earlier, Mari-Noëlle Jégo-Laveissière will take over responsibility for the Europe region from Ramon Fernandez, Deputy CEO, Finance, Performance and Europe Director. She will be leading the Europe perimeter of Orange, which will comprise seven countries covering Belgium, Luxembourg, Moldova, Poland, Slovakia, Romania and Spain.

In Europe, all other Leadership team remains unchanged, with Jean-Marc Vignolles as Chief Operating Officer for Europe.

