Markets
ORAN

Orange Names Jean-François Fallacher France CEO, Ludovic Pech Spain CEO

January 31, 2023 — 04:43 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - French telecom major Orange group (ORAN) announced Tuesday the appointment of Jean-François Fallacher as CEO of Orange France from April 3.

Fallacher, currently CEO of Orange Spain, will replace Fabienne Dulac, who has been leading the French unit for the past eight years. The company noted that Dulac has chosen to take on new challenges within the Group. She will remain on the Executive Committee and contribute to the deployment of the upcoming strategic plan.

In Orange Spain, Fallacher will be replaced by Ludovic Pech, the current Chief Financial Officer of Orange Middle East & Africa. Fallacher will remain a member of Orange Spain's Board of Directors.

Christel Heydemann, CEO of Orange, said, "I would like to thank Fabienne Dulac for her commitment over eight years as head of Orange France. Through her action, she has strengthened the network leadership and customer excellence of Orange in France. During this time, Orange played an essential role in the success of the deployment of Fiber in France. Thanks to her work and that of her teams, France can today boast of having the most extensive Fiber network in Europe. We will continue to work together in the coming months."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ORAN

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.