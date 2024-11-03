Orange Minerals NL Welcomes New Director with Significant Shareholding

Orange Minerals NL (AU:OMX) has released an update.

Orange Minerals NL has announced the appointment of Johnathon Busing as a new director, with a notable interest in 1.5 million fully paid ordinary shares through Bunning Nominees Pty Ltd. This strategic move might influence the company’s market dynamics, attracting the attention of investors keen on tracking leadership changes in the stock market.

