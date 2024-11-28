News & Insights

Orange Minerals NL Secures Strong Shareholder Support

November 28, 2024 — 02:37 am EST

Orange Minerals NL (AU:OMX) has released an update.

Orange Minerals NL successfully passed all nine resolutions during its Annual General Meeting, highlighting strong shareholder support for key decisions such as director elections and share placements. Investors will find confidence in the company’s ability to maintain momentum in its strategic initiatives. The backing from shareholders underscores Orange Minerals’ stable position in the market.

