World Markets
ORAN

Orange launches digital banking in Ivory Coast, eyes further expansion

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/REGIS DUVIGNAU

French telecoms provider Orange on Thursday launched mobile banking operations in Ivory Coast, the third country where it has expanded into digital lending after France and Spain.

ABIDJAN, July 23 (Reuters) - French telecoms provider Orange ORAN.PA on Thursday launched mobile banking operations in Ivory Coast, the third country where it has expanded into digital lending after France and Spain.

Company executives told a news conference they were aiming to sign up 10 million customers in Ivory Coast in the next five years and also plan to expand into the West African countries of Senegal, Mali and Burkina Faso next year.

Orange diversified into digital banking in 2017, betting that the launch of a standalone lender would give it an edge over its competitors in attracting and retaining clients.

Paul de Leusse, Orange's deputy chief executive, said he expects strong uptake of banking services in Ivory Coast, where millions of customers already use Orange's mobile money transfer services.

"We think that profitability will be achieved ... more quickly than in France," he said.

The company says that growth is strong in Europe but the business is not yet profitable.

Banking operations in Ivory Coast will focus on small-scale lending to entrepreneurs, farmers and young people, with loans starting at 5,000 CFA francs ($8.88), company executives said.

They touted the company's expertise in managing digital platforms and the speed at which their systems can approve loans - within seconds for small credits - as advantages over traditional lenders.

Orange is partnering with West African bank Groupe NSIA for the project.

African countries are major markets for Orange, where one in 10 Africans are Orange clients. About 50 million people use its Orange Money mobile transfer service across about 15 African countries.

($1 = 563.2500 CFA francs)

(Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly and Aaron Ross Editing by Bate Felix and David Goodman )

((Aaron.Ross@thomsonreuters.com; +221 77 569 1702;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ORAN

Latest World Markets Videos

    What Losing U.S. ‘Special Status’ Means for Hong Kong

    Antony Dapiran, attorney and author of “City on Fire,” discusses President Trump ending Hong Kong’s special status with the U.S. and what it means for the city’s people and businesses. He speaks on “Bloomberg Daybreak: Asia.”

    Jul 16, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular