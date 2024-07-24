News & Insights

Orange H1 EBITDAaL Rises, Revenues Up 1.5%; Confirms 2024 Guidance

July 24, 2024 — 02:05 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Orange group (ORAN) reported that its first half net income attributable to owners of the parent company was 824 million euros, down 6.0% on historical basis from last year. Earnings per share, Group share, was 0.28 euros, compared with 0.30 euros.

First half EBITDAaL was 5.51 billion euros compared to 5.38 billion euros, prior year, on comparable basis. Revenues increased to 19.84 billion euros from 19.55 billion euros, prior year.

Second quarter EBITDAaL was 3.11 billion euros, an increase of 2.6% from prior year on comparable basis. Revenues were 9.99 billion euros, up 0.9%.

Christel Heydemann, the Orange group's CEO, said: "Orange has had a very good first half with solid results that allow us to confirm the Group's guidance."

