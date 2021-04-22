Markets
Orange Group Q1 EBITDAaL Slightly Declines, Revenues Up 0.5%; Maintains Financial Targets

(RTTNews) - Orange group (ORAN) reported first quarter EBITDAaL of 2.56 billion euros, down 0.3% year-on-year with roaming revenues declining 42 million euros year on year. EBITDAaL from telecom activities was 2.59 billion euros, down 0.6%.

First quarter revenues were 10.3 billion euros, up 0.5% year-on-year on a comparable basis despite the health crisis.

The Group maintained its financial targets for 2021. The Group expects: stable but negative EBITDAaL, for 2021.

For fiscal 2021, a dividend of 0.70 euros per share will be proposed to the 2022 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting. An interim dividend of 0.30 euros per share will be paid in December 2021.

