Orange, Grifols Egypt Team Up to Advance Egypt's Healthcare System

Orange S.A. ORAN recently finished the primary phase of a new data center and communications infrastructure project with Grifols Egypt for the latter’s Plasma Derivatives (“GEPD”) facility.



GEPD is a joint effort between Egypt's National Service Projects Organization (“NSPO”) and Grifols, a global healthcare company specializing in plasma-based treatments. Both NSPO and Grifols are spearheading this project to modernize the healthcare landscape in Egypt by providing a sustainable supply of essential therapeutics for life-threatening conditions.



Orange, the enterprise division of the Orange Group, is playing a pivotal role in the success of this project by developing the data center and communications infrastructure for GEPD's facility in the Medical City, within Egypt's New Administrative Capital. The company is leveraging its extensive knowledge of Egypt's regulatory landscape and technical and system integration expertise to deliver a comprehensive solution.



The alliance will involve the delivery of co-location services through the Administrative Capital for Urban Development’s (“ACUD”) commercial and telco data center. The ACUD data center is one of the most advanced facilities in the region, boasting cutting-edge technology and infrastructure designed to meet the growing needs of businesses in Egypt. ACUD, backed by Orange, will aid in the equipment procurement process and offer professional services during the project’s build-up and operational stages, ensuring that the center is equipped to handle the complex technological demands of modern healthcare.

Collaborations Driving ORAN’s Growth

Strategic partnerships remain at the forefront for Orange as it strives to boost its top line and sustain long-term growth. In June 2024, Orange teamed up with Georgia-based mobile network provider - Skillnet - under the Orange Alliance program. The partnership was undertaken to augment Silknet’s capabilities in the B2C, B2B and ICT sectors with the use of ORAN’s expertise and innovative offerings.



In May 2024, ORAN strengthened its long-running alliance with Nokia Corporation to transform network programmability and generate monetization opportunities. By using Nokia’s platform, Orange aims to engage the global developer ecosystem and unleash advanced 5G network features, such as dynamic bandwidth allocation, real-time location insights, predictive maintenance and event-driven security responses. In April 2024, ORAN extended its partnership with Google Cloud to expand the reach of artificial intelligence (AI) and GenAI across geographies and core customers by implementing the technologies near Orange’s and its customers’ operations.



In the second quarter of 2024, ORAN’s revenues grew 0.9% year over year to €9.9 million, driven by solid momentum in retail services amid a marginal decrease in wholesale services. Africa & Middle East and France posted healthy top-line growth of 10.3% and 0.3%, respectively, year over year, amid a fall of 2.2% in the European region. The expansion in the top line is likely to boost the stock.



Based in France, ORAN is one of the leading telecommunications operators, empowering consumers, businesses and other telecommunications operators globally with its modern connectivity, cloud and cybersecurity expertise. With more than 30,000 business-to-business customers globally, the company is continuously innovating to meet the changing needs of enterprises in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.

ORAN’s Zacks Rank & Stock Price Movement

At present, ORAN carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Shares of the company have gained 2.2% against the sub-industry’s decline of 4.2% in the past year.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Other Stocks to Consider

Some other top-ranked stocks from the broader technology space are Arista Networks, Inc. ANET, Harmonic Inc. HLIT and Ubiquiti Inc. UI. UI and HLIT presently sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), whereas ANET carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Arista Networks supplies products to a prestigious set of customers, including Fortune 500 global companies in markets like cloud titans, enterprises, financials and specialty cloud service providers. It delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 15.02%. In the last reported quarter, Arista pulled off an earnings surprise of 8.25%.



Harmonic enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality broadcast and OTT video services to consumers globally. HLIT delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 32.5%.



Ubiquiti company offers a comprehensive portfolio of networking products and solutions for service providers and enterprises. The company’s effective management of its strong global network of more than 100 distributors and master resellers improved its visibility for future demand and inventory management techniques.





