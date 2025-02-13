News & Insights

Orange FY24 EBITDAaL Rises; Confirms 2025 Targets

February 13, 2025

(RTTNews) - Orange (ORAN) reported fiscal 2024 net income attributable to owners of the parent company of 2.35 billion euros, down 3.7% on a historical basis from last year. Earnings per share was at 0.82 euros. EBITDAaL was 12.11 billion euros, up 2.7% on a comparable basis. Revenues were 40.26 billion euros, up 1.2% on a comparable basis.

Fourth quarter EBITDAaL was 3.25 billion euros, up 3.2% on a comparable basis from prior year. Revenues were 10.43 billion euros, up 0.5% on a comparable basis.

In 2025, Orange aims to achieve EBITDAaL growth of around 3%. Payment of a dividend of 0.75 euros per share in respect of fiscal 2024 will be proposed to the Annual Shareholders' Meeting in 2025. For fiscal 2025, Orange has set a dividend floor of 0.75 euros per share.

