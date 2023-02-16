Orange FY22 Profit Surges; Sees Slight Growth In FY23 EBITDAaL

(RTTNews) - French telecom major Orange group (ORAN) reported Thursday that its fiscal 2022 net income attributable to equity owners surged to 2.15 billion euros from last year's 233 million euros.

The increase was mainly due to 90.4 percent growth in operating income to 4.80 billion euros from 2.52 billion euros a year ago.

Group EBITDAaL was 12.96 billion euros, up 3.2 percent on a historical basis and up 2.5 percent on a comparable basis.

Orange group revenues totaled 43.47 billion euros, a growth of 2.2 percent from 42.52 billion euros last year. On a comparable basis, revenues edged up 0.6 percent.

In the fourth quarter, Orange group revenues rose 1.8 percent on a historical basis and up 1.3 percent on a comparable basis to 11.35 billion euros. EBITDAaL grew 8.5 percent from last year to 3.45 billion euros.

Further, the company said the Shareholders' Meeting on May 23 will decide on the payment of a dividend of 0.70 euros per share for fiscal year 2022.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2023, Orange aims to achieve slight growth in EBITDAaL and significant reduction in eCAPEX.

For the 2023 fiscal year, the company plans to increase the dividend floor to 0.72 euros per share, including an interim dividend of 0.30 euros per share to be paid in December 2023, subject to approval by the Shareholders' Meeting.

