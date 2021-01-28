Markets
Orange Ends Talks With Free On Mobile Network Sharing Agreement

(RTTNews) - French telecommunications operator Orange (ORAN) said that it has decided to end discussions with Free regarding a mobile network sharing agreement, citing a divergence in deployment strategy.

The Group is also fully committed to the deployment of fibre in France, providing two-thirds of the 24 million connectable homes that have already been built.

Following the 5G auction that took place last October, Orange and Free had held discussions with a view to reaching a mobile network sharing agreement in France.

