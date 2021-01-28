Orange ends mobile network-sharing talks with Iliad's Free

ORAN

Orange has ended mobile network-sharing talks with Iliad-owned Free after failing to agree on a "deployment strategy", the French telecoms group said on Thursday.

"Following the 5G auction that took place last October, Orange and Free have held discussions with a view to reaching a mobile network sharing agreement in France," Orange said in a statement. "Given a divergence in deployment strategy, Orange has decided to end these discussions."

