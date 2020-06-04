US Markets
ORAN

Orange does not plan any counter bid for Spain's MasMovil

Contributor
Inti Landauro Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHARLES PLATIAU

French telecom giant Orange said on Thursday it doesn't plan to make a rival bid for Spanish telecom operator MasMovil after three buyout funds made a 3 billion euro ($3.36 billion) offer on Monday.

MADRID, June 4 (Reuters) - French telecom giant Orange ORAN.PA said on Thursday it doesn't plan to make a rival bid for Spanish telecom operator MasMovil MASM.MC after three buyout funds made a 3 billion euro ($3.36 billion) offer on Monday.

“Orange is not contemplating a counter-offer for MasMovil group. Orange has a privileged position in the telco sector in Spain and has the support of the Orange group to continue growing organically in the country,” the company said in an emailed statement.

($1 = 0.8930 euros)

(Reporting by Inti Landauro; Editing by Nathan Allen)

((Inti.Landauro@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ORAN KKR

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular