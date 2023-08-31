Orange County Bancorp (OBT) Price Target Increased by 9.20% to 48.45

The average one-year price target for Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT) has been revised to 48.45 / share. This is an increase of 9.20% from the prior estimate of 44.37 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 47.47 to a high of 50.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 0.98% from the latest reported closing price of 47.98 / share.

Orange County Bancorp Declares $0.23 Dividend

On August 17, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.23 per share ($0.92 annualized). Shareholders of record as of September 4, 2023 will receive the payment on September 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.23 per share.

At the current share price of $47.98 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.92%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.14%, the lowest has been 1.70%, and the highest has been 2.94%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.28 (n=88).

The current dividend yield is 0.79 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.18. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.15%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 101 funds or institutions reporting positions in Orange County Bancorp. This is an increase of 44 owner(s) or 77.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OBT is 0.07%, a decrease of 57.67%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.17% to 2,723K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors holds 612K shares representing 10.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 615K shares, representing a decrease of 0.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OBT by 34.05% over the last quarter.

Banc Funds Co holds 425K shares representing 7.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 479K shares, representing a decrease of 12.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OBT by 17.69% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 272K shares representing 4.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 361K shares, representing a decrease of 32.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OBT by 39.62% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 234K shares representing 4.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 231K shares, representing an increase of 1.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OBT by 18.66% over the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 127K shares representing 2.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 123K shares, representing an increase of 3.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OBT by 14.20% over the last quarter.

Orange County Bancorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Orange County Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company of Orange Bank & Trust Company and Hudson Valley Investment Advisors, Inc. Orange Bank & Trust Company is an independent bank that began with the vision of 14 founders over 125 years ago. It has grown through ongoing innovation and an unwavering commitment to its community and business clientele to more than $2.0 billion in total assets. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors, Inc. is a Registered Investment Advisor in Goshen, NY. It was founded in 1996 and was acquired by the Company in 2012.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.