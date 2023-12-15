Orange County Bancorp (OBT) Price Target Increased by 7.07% to 54.06

The average one-year price target for Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT) has been revised to 54.06 / share. This is an increase of 7.07% from the prior estimate of 50.49 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 48.48 to a high of 60.90 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 5.47% from the latest reported closing price of 57.19 / share.

Orange County Bancorp Declares $0.23 Dividend

On November 16, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.23 per share ($0.92 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 4, 2023 received the payment on December 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.23 per share.

At the current share price of $57.19 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.61%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.13%, the lowest has been 1.70%, and the highest has been 2.94%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.27 (n=102).

The current dividend yield is 1.94 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.17. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.15%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 141 funds or institutions reporting positions in Orange County Bancorp. This is an increase of 38 owner(s) or 36.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OBT is 0.07%, an increase of 2.53%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.62% to 2,739K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors holds 607K shares representing 10.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 612K shares, representing a decrease of 0.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OBT by 48.07% over the last quarter.

Banc Funds Co holds 372K shares representing 6.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 425K shares, representing a decrease of 14.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OBT by 1.53% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 272K shares representing 4.81% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 214K shares representing 3.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 234K shares, representing a decrease of 9.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OBT by 4.71% over the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 128K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 127K shares, representing an increase of 0.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OBT by 22.71% over the last quarter.

Orange County Bancorp Background Information

Orange County Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company of Orange Bank & Trust Company and Hudson Valley Investment Advisors, Inc. Orange Bank & Trust Company is an independent bank that began with the vision of 14 founders over 125 years ago. It has grown through ongoing innovation and an unwavering commitment to its community and business clientele to more than $2.0 billion in total assets. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors, Inc. is a Registered Investment Advisor in Goshen, NY. It was founded in 1996 and was acquired by the Company in 2012.

