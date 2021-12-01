Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (OBT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 02, 2021

Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (OBT) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 02, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased OBT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $36.9, the dividend yield is 2.17%.

The previous trading day's last sale of OBT was $36.9, representing a -10% decrease from the 52 week high of $41 and a 9.17% increase over the 52 week low of $33.80.

OBT is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC).

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the obt Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

