Orange County Bancorp, Inc. Reports Year-End Financial Results for 2024, Highlights Growth in Net Interest Income and Deposits

Orange County Bancorp reported increases in net interest income, loans, deposits, and book value per share for 2024.
Orange County Bancorp, Inc. reported an increase in net interest income of $3.4 million, or 3.8%, to $91.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, driven by growth in total loans and deposits. Total loans rose to $1.8 billion, a 3.9% increase, while total deposits climbed to $2.2 billion, up 5.6%. Despite a decline in net income to $27.9 million from $29.5 million the previous year, the book value per share increased by 11.8% to $16.35. The financial results were impacted by higher non-interest expenses, though trust and investment advisory income showed significant growth. The company emphasized its strong loan and deposit growth, as well as its strategic initiatives in wealth management. Despite challenges in the current economic environment, the overall stability and performance of the bank were highlighted by its management.
- Net Interest Income increased by $3.4 million, representing a 3.8% growth, reaching $91.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2024.
- Total Loans grew $68.7 million, or 3.9%, to $1.8 billion as of December 31, 2024, indicating robust lending activity.
- Total Deposits rose by $114.6 million, or 5.6%, reaching $2.2 billion at the end of 2024, reflecting strong customer confidence and deposit growth.
- Book value per share increased by $1.72, or 11.8%, to $16.35 as of December 31, 2024, indicating improved shareholder value.
- Net income for the fourth quarter of 2024 decreased by $960 thousand, or 11.8%, compared to the same period in 2023, largely due to increased non-interest expenses.
- For the fiscal year 2024, net income fell to $27.9 million, down from $29.5 million in 2023, indicating a decline in overall profitability.
- Non-interest expenses rose significantly in Q4 2024, increasing by $3.7 million, or 25.4%, compared to the same quarter last year; this rise was attributed to higher compensation costs and technology charges, impacting operational efficiency.
What was the net interest income for 2024?
Net interest income increased to $91.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, up from $88.4 million in 2023.
How did total loans change from 2023 to 2024?
Total loans grew by $68.7 million, or 3.9%, reaching $1.8 billion at December 31, 2024.
What was the book value per share at the end of 2024?
Book value per share increased to $16.35 at December 31, 2024, up from $14.63 in the previous year.
What factors contributed to the increase in non-interest income?
The increase in non-interest income was driven by higher fee income, including trust and investment advisory income.
How did the company's net income for 2024 compare to 2023?
Net income for 2024 was $27.9 million, a decrease from $29.5 million in 2023, primarily due to increased non-interest expense.
Full Release
Net Interest Income increased $3.4 million, or 3.8%, to $91.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, from $88.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2023
Net Interest Margin grew 5 basis points to 3.83% for the year ended December 31, 2024, from 3.78% for the year ended December 31, 2023
Total Loans grew $68.7 million, or 3.9%, to $1.8 billion at December 31, 2024 as compared to $1.7 billion at December 31, 2023.
Total Deposits rose $114.6 million, or 5.6%, to $2.2 billion at December 31, 2024, from $2.0 billion at year-end 2023
Book value per share increased $1.72, or 11.8%, to $16.35 at December 31, 2024, from $14.63 at December 31, 2023
Trust and investment advisory income rose $470 thousand, or 16.7%, to $3.3 million for Q4 2024, as compared to $2.8 million for Q4 2023
MIDDLETOWN, N.Y., Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company” - Nasdaq: OBT), parent company of Orange Bank & Trust Co. (the “Bank”) and Hudson Valley Investment Advisors, Inc. (“HVIA”), today announced net income of $7.2 million, or $0.63 per basic and diluted share, for the three months ended December 31, 2024. This compares with net income of $8.1 million, or $0.72 per basic and diluted share, for the three months ended December 31, 2023. The decrease in earnings per share, basic and diluted, was due primarily to an increase in non-interest expense offset by increases in net interest income and non-interest income during the current period. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, net income was $27.9 million, or $2.47 per basic and diluted share, as compared to $29.5 million, or $2.62 per basic and diluted share, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023.
Book value per share rose $1.72, or 11.8%, from $14.63 at December 31, 2023 to $16.35 at December 31, 2024. Tangible book value per share increased $1.74, or 12.4%, from $14.06 at December 31, 2023 to $15.80 at December 31, 2024 (see “Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliation” below for additional detail). These increases were driven primarily by earnings during the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, offset by an increase in accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) associated with unrealized losses within the investment securities portfolio.
“Orange Bank closed out 2024 with another solid quarter,” said Company President and CEO Michael Gilfeather. “Earnings of $7.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024 increased our full year total to $27.9 million. Though below our record $29.5 million in earnings the prior year, I am pleased by the results given challenges in the current interest rate environment and significant charges related to a non-performing participation loan. Additionally, given our historically conservative approach to credit quality, we have taken provisions to adequately reserve for charges associated with the previously disclosed participation loan.
The economic environment in our region remains strong, enabling us to expand and improve the quality of our loan portfolio. For the year just ended, total loans grew nearly $70 million, or 4%, to $1.8 billion.
Deposit growth was also robust during 2024, with deposits increasing $114.6 million, or 5.6%, to $2.2 billion at December 31, 2024. Even more impressive is the fact the majority of these new deposits were sourced internally as the result of a very targeted and strategic initiative.
Low cost deposits and strong, high quality loan growth enabled us to expand net interest margin to 3.83% for the year ended December 31, 2024 from 3.78% during the year ended December 31, 2023. This is no small achievement given the uncertainty regarding interest rate and economic policy that characterized much of the year.
Our Wealth Management business also maintained its consistent performance, contributing $3.3 million of trust and investment advisory income for the quarter, a $470 thousand, or 16.7%, increase over the same period last year. We have always viewed this division as an essential component of our business bank model, offering financial, advisory, estate and planning services for business customers and their families. Since inception, these services have allowed us to expand and retain our customer relationships, new and current, and increase overall customer satisfaction. As successful as this initiative has been, we saw an opportunity to leverage its success further through the promotion of David Dineen. David has been tasked with further aligning and expanding the capabilities of the Bank with the needs of our customers and we are very excited by its prospects.
We have worked hard to deliver strong, consistent results, despite occasional challenges, and it is exciting to see the market recognize our efforts. This resulted in favorable stock price performance during the year that supported a 2-for-1 stock split in Q4, improving liquidity for shareholders. We always seek opportunities that benefit stakeholders, whether customers, shareholders or employees, and it is rewarding to achieve and implement them.
As we end the year with another solid quarter, I want to again thank our employees for their hard work and dedication, our customers for their trust and business, and our investors for their continued confidence and support.”
Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Review
Net Income
Net income for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $7.2 million, a decrease of $960 thousand, or 11.8%, from net income of $8.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. The decrease was primarily the result of increased non-interest expense over the same quarter last year. Net income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 was $27.9 million, as compared to $29.5 million for the same period in 2023. The decrease similarly reflected increased non-interest expense during the twelve months of 2024 over the same period in 2023.
Net Interest Income
For the three months ended December 31, 2024, net interest income rose $929 thousand, or 4.2%, to $23.1 million, versus $22.2 million during the same period last year. The increase was driven primarily by a $1.4 million increase in interest and fees on loans during the current period. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, net interest income reached $91.8 million, representing an increase of $3.4 million, or 3.8%, over the twelve months ended December 31, 2023.
Total interest income rose $639 thousand, or 2.0%, to $32.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to $31.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023. The increase reflected a 5.4% growth in interest and fees associated with loans and a 3.2% increase in interest income from tax-exempt investment securities. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, total interest income rose $9.5 million, or 8.0%, to $127.2 million as compared to $117.8 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023.
Total interest expense decreased $290 thousand during the fourth quarter of 2024, to $9.1 million, as compared to $9.4 million during the fourth quarter of 2023. The decrease represented the combined effect of management focus on low-cost deposits and a decrease in costs associated with brokered deposits and borrowed funds utilized as alternate sources of funding. Interest expense associated with Time Deposits, mainly brokered, decreased to $1.7 million during the fourth quarter of 2024 as compared to $2.5 million during the fourth quarter of 2023. Interest expense associated with FHLB advances drawn and other borrowings during the quarter totaled $1.9 million, as compared to $2.6 million during the fourth quarter of 2023. During the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, total interest expense rose $6.1 million, to $35.5 million, as compared to $29.4 million for the same period last year.
Provision for Credit Losses
As of January 1, 2023, the Company adopted the current expected credit losses methodology (“CECL”) accounting standard, which includes loans individually evaluated, as well as loans evaluated on a pooled basis to assess the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses. The Bank seeks to estimate lifetime losses in its loan and investment portfolio using discounted cash flows and supplemental qualitative considerations, including relevant economic considerations, portfolio concentrations, and other external factors, as well as evaluation of investment securities held by the Bank.
The Company recognized net recovery within its provision for credit losses of $51 thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2024, as compared to a $462 thousand charge for the three months ended December 31, 2023. This recovery was due primarily to slower loan growth during the 2024 fourth quarter combined with the composition of loans closed during the quarter. The allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.44% as of December 31, 2024 and 2023. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, the provision for credit losses totaled $7.7 million as compared to $7.9 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023. No reserves for investment securities were recorded during 2024.
Non-Interest Income
Non-interest income rose $562 thousand, or 15.0%, to $4.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to $3.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023. This growth was due to increased fee income within several of the Company’s fee income categories, including investment advisory income, trust income, and service charges on deposit accounts. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, non-interest income increased $2.6 million, to $16.0 million, as compared to $13.4 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023.
Non-Interest Expense
Non-interest expense was $18.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, reflecting an increase of $3.7 million, or 25.4%, as compared to $14.7 million for the same period in 2023. The increase in non-interest expense consisted primarily of increases in compensation costs, technology charges, and professional fees as well as the recognition of increased costs associated with the nonperforming loan participation and certain costs related to a fraudulent incident within one of our branches. As a result, our efficiency ratio increased to 67.4% for the three months ended December 31, 2024, from 56.9% for the same period in 2023. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, our efficiency ratio increased to 60.5% from 55.8% for the same period in 2023. Non-interest expense for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 reached $65.2 million, reflecting an $8.4 million increase over non-interest expense of $56.8 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023.
Income Tax Expense
Provision for income taxes for the three months ended December 31, 2024 was $1.8 million, as compared to $2.6 million for the same period in 2023. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, the provision for income taxes was $6.9 million, as compared to $7.7 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023. The decrease for both 2024 periods was due to lower income before income taxes. Our effective tax rate for the three-month period ended December 31, 2024 was 20.1%, as compared to 24.1% for the same period in 2023. Our effective tax rate for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2024 was 19.9%, as compared to 20.6% for the same period in 2023.
Financial Condition
Total consolidated assets increased $24.5 million, or approximately 1.0%, to $2.5 billion at December 31, 2024. The stability of the balance sheet reflects loan growth and continued increases in deposits and cash, as well as paydowns of borrowings during the current twelve-month period.
Total cash and due from banks increased from $147.4 million at December 31, 2023, to $150.3 million at December 31, 2024, an increase of approximately $3.0 million, or 2.0%. This slight increase resulted primarily from increases in deposit balances and managed loan growth which elevated cash levels while reducing short-term borrowings.
Total investment securities decreased $51.0 million, or 10.1%, from $504.5 million at December 31, 2023 to $453.5 million at December 31, 2024. The decrease continues to be driven primarily by investment maturities and paydowns during the twelve months of 2024.
Total loans increased $68.7 million, or 3.9%, from $1.7 billion at December 31, 2023 to $1.8 billion at December 31, 2024. The increase was primarily driven by an increase of $102.7 million related to commercial real estate loans as well as a $3.8 million increase in home equity loans offset by decreases in all other loan categories during 2024.
Total deposits increased $114.6 million, reaching $2.2 billion at December 31, 2024, from $2.0 billion at December 31, 2023. This increase was due primarily to $94.1 million of growth in money market accounts, $26.2 million increase in interest bearing demand accounts, and $42.9 million increase in savings accounts. The increases in deposit accounts were offset by a $48.1 million decrease in noninterest-bearing demand accounts and relatively stable balances in certificates of deposit, mainly associated with brokered deposits utilized by the Bank for short term funding purposes. Deposit composition at December 31, 2024 included 45.6% in demand deposit accounts (including NOW accounts) as a percentage of total deposits. Uninsured deposits, net of fully collateralized municipal relationships, remained stable and represented approximately 39% of total deposits at December 31 2024, as compared to 37% of total deposits at December 31, 2023.
FHLBNY short-term borrowings decreased by $111.0 million, or 49.4%, to $113.5 million as of December 31, 2024, as compared to $224.5 million at December 31, 2023. The decrease in borrowings was driven by increased deposits which outpaced loan growth in 2024 and allowed for paydowns of borrowings while maintaining adequate levels of cash at December 31, 2024. The decrease in borrowings reflects a strategic focus on actively managing liquidity sources and pursuing opportunities to reduce funding costs.
Stockholders’ equity increased approximately $20.2 million during the year ended 2024, reaching $185.5 million at December 31, 2024 from $165.4 million at December 31, 2023. The increase was due primarily to $27.9 million of net income during the twelve months of 2024, partially reduced by dividends and an increase in unrealized losses of approximately $3.6 million, net of taxes, mainly related to the market value of investment securities within the Company’s equity as accumulated other comprehensive income (loss).
At December 31, 2024, the Bank maintained capital ratios in excess of regulatory standards for well capitalized institutions. The Bank’s Tier 1 capital to average assets ratio was 10.23%, both common equity and Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets were 14.12%, and total capital to risk weighted assets was 15.37%.
Wealth Management
At December 31, 2024, our Wealth Management Division, which includes trust and investment advisory, held $1.8 billion in assets under management or advisory, as compared to $1.6 billion at December 31, 2023, a 12.9% increase. Trust and investment advisory income for the year ended December 31, 2024 reached $12.2 million, representing an increase of 18.5%, or $1.9 million, as compared to $10.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2023.
The breakdown of trust and investment advisory assets as of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively, is as follows:
ORANGE COUNTY BANCORP, INC.
SUMMARY OF AUM/AUA
(UNAUDITED)
(Dollar Amounts in thousands)
At December 31, 2024
At December 31, 2023
Amount
Percent
Amount
Percent
Investment Assets Under Management & Advisory
$
1,105,143
61.99
%
$
909,384
57.56
%
Trust Asset Under Administration & Management
677,723
38.01
%
670,515
42.44
%
Total
$
1,782,866
100.00
%
$
1,579,899
100.00
%
Loan Quality
At December 31, 2024, the Bank had total non-performing loans of $6.3 million, or 0.35% of total loans. Total non-accrual loans represented approximately $6.3 million of loans as of December 31, 2024, compared to $4.4 million at December 31, 2023. The increase was primarily the result of one commercial real estate participation loan which remains non-performing and in non-accrual status at year end.
Liquidity
Management believes the Bank has the necessary liquidity to meet normal business needs. The Bank uses a variety of resources to manage its liquidity position. These include short term investments, cash from lending and investing activities, core-deposit growth, and non-core funding sources, such as time deposits exceeding $250,000, brokered deposits, FHLBNY advances, and other borrowings. As of December 31, 2024, the Bank’s cash and due from banks totaled $150.3 million. The Bank maintains an investment portfolio of securities available for sale, comprised mainly of US Government agency and treasury securities, Small Business Administration loan pools, mortgage-backed securities, and municipal bonds. Although the portfolio generates interest income for the Bank, it also serves as an available source of liquidity and funding. As of December 31, 2024, the Bank’s investment in securities available for sale was $453.5 million, of which $104.7 million was not pledged as collateral or specifically designated to any borrowings. Additionally, as of December 31, 2024, the Bank’s overnight advance line capacity at the FHLBNY was $512.2 million, of which $101.0 million was used to collateralize municipal deposits and $10.0 million was utilized for long term advances. As of December 31, 2024, the Bank’s unused borrowing capacity at the FHLBNY was $398.7 million. The Bank also maintains additional borrowing capacity of $20 million with other correspondent banks. Additional funding is available to the Bank through the discount window lending by the Federal Reserve. At December 31, 2024, the Bank was not utilizing any available funding from the Federal Reserve.
The Bank also considers brokered deposits an element of its deposit strategy. As of December 31, 2024, the Bank had brokered deposit arrangements with various terms totaling approximately $180.0 million.
Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliations
The following table reconciles, as of the dates set forth below, stockholders’ equity (on a GAAP basis) to tangible equity and total assets (on a GAAP basis) to tangible assets and calculates our tangible book value per share.
December 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
(Dollars in thousands except for share data)
Tangible Common Equity:
Total stockholders’ equity
$
185,531
$
165,376
Adjustments:
Goodwill
(5,359
)
(5,359
)
Other intangible assets
(821
)
(1,107
)
Tangible common equity
$
179,351
$
158,910
Common shares outstanding
11,350,158
11,302,622
Book value per common share
$
16.35
$
14.63
Tangible book value per common share
$
15.80
$
14.06
Tangible Assets
Total assets
$
2,509,927
$
2,485,468
Adjustments:
Goodwill
(5,359
)
(5,359
)
Other intangible assets
(821
)
(1,107
)
Tangible assets
$
2,503,747
$
2,479,002
Tangible common equity to tangible assets
7.16
%
6.41
%
About Orange County Bancorp, Inc
Orange County Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company of Orange Bank & Trust Company and Hudson Valley Investment Advisors, Inc. Orange Bank & Trust Company is an independent bank that began with the vision of 14 founders over 125 years ago. It has grown through innovation and an unwavering commitment to its community and business clientele to approximately $2.5 billion in total assets. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors, Inc. is a Registered Investment Advisor in Goshen, NY. It was founded in 1996 and acquired by the Company in 2012.
Forward Looking Statements
Certain statements contained herein are “forward looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward looking statements may be identified by reference to a future period or periods, or by the use of forward looking terminology, such as “may,” “will,” “believe,” “expect,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “continue,” or similar terms or variations on those terms, or the negative of those terms. Forward looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, those related to the real estate and economic environment, particularly in the market areas in which the Company operates, competitive products and pricing, fiscal and monetary policies of the U.S. Government, inflation, changes in government regulations affecting financial institutions, including regulatory fees and capital requirements, changes in prevailing interest rates, increased levels of loan delinquencies, problem assets and foreclosures, credit risk management, asset-liability management, cybersecurity risks, geopolitical conflicts, public health issues, the financial and securities markets and the availability of and costs associated with sources of liquidity.
The Company wishes to caution readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company wishes to advise readers that the factors listed above could affect the Company’s financial performance and could cause the Company’s actual results for future periods to differ materially from any opinions or statements expressed with respect to future periods in any current statements. The Company does not undertake and specifically declines any obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions that may be made to any forward looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.
For further information:
Michael Lesler
EVP & Chief Financial Officer
mlesler@orangebanktrust.com
Phone: (845) 341-5111
ORANGE COUNTY BANCORP, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION
(UNAUDITED)
(Dollar Amounts in thousands except per share data)
December 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$
150,334
$
147,383
Investment securities - available-for-sale
443,775
489,948
(Amortized cost $519,567 at December 31, 2024 and $560,994 at December 31, 2023)
Restricted investment in bank stocks
9,716
14,525
Loans
1,815,751
1,747,062
Allowance for credit losses
(26,077
)
(25,182
)
Loans, net
1,789,674
1,721,880
Premises and equipment, net
15,808
16,160
Accrued interest receivable
6,680
5,934
Bank owned life insurance
42,257
41,447
Goodwill
5,359
5,359
Intangible assets
821
1,107
Other assets
45,503
41,725
TOTAL ASSETS
$
2,509,927
$
2,485,468
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Deposits:
Noninterest bearing
$
651,135
$
699,203
Interest bearing
1,502,224
1,339,546
Total deposits
2,153,359
2,038,749
FHLB advances, short term
113,500
224,500
FHLB advances, long term
10,000
10,000
Subordinated notes, net of issuance costs
19,591
19,520
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
27,946
27,323
TOTAL LIABILITIES
2,324,396
2,320,092
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Common stock, $0.25 par value; 30,000,000 shares authorized;
11,366,608 issued; 11,350,158 and 11,302,622 outstanding,
at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively
2,842
2,842
Surplus
120,896
120,392
Retained Earnings
129,919
107,361
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of taxes
(67,751
)
(64,108
)
Treasury stock, at cost; 16,450 and 63,986 shares at December 31,
2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively
(375
)
(1,111
)
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
185,531
165,376
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
2,509,927
$
2,485,468
ORANGE COUNTY BANCORP, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(UNAUDITED)
(Dollar Amounts in thousands except per share data)
For Three Months Ended December 31,
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
INTEREST INCOME
Interest and fees on loans
$
27,263
$
25,866
106,030
$
96,264
Interest on investment securities:
Taxable
2,696
3,153
11,672
12,723
Tax exempt
582
564
2,304
2,285
Interest on Federal funds sold and other
1,665
1,984
7,221
6,498
TOTAL INTEREST INCOME
32,206
31,567
127,227
117,770
INTEREST EXPENSE
Savings and NOW accounts
5,308
4,045
20,475
13,126
Time deposits
1,658
2,500
7,399
6,393
FHLB advances and borrowings
1,932
2,643
6,666
8,938
Subordinated notes
230
230
921
922
TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE
9,128
9,418
35,461
29,379
NET INTEREST INCOME
23,078
22,149
91,766
88,391
Provision for credit losses
(51
)
462
7,710
7,868
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER
PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES
23,129
21,687
84,056
80,523
NONINTEREST INCOME
Service charges on deposit accounts
278
221
1,015
809
Trust income
1,511
1,391
5,511
5,098
Investment advisory income
1,772
1,422
6,738
5,241
Investment securities gains(losses)
-
-
-
107
Earnings on bank owned life insurance
264
259
815
984
Other
480
450
1,893
1,180
TOTAL NONINTEREST INCOME
4,305
3,743
15,972
13,419
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Salaries
7,177
6,141
27,475
24,747
Employee benefits
2,243
2,080
8,938
7,439
Occupancy expense
1,243
1,147
4,790
4,761
Professional fees
1,601
1,241
5,931
4,753
Directors' fees and expenses
272
769
1,053
1,451
Computer software expense
1,761
1,336
5,952
5,050
FDIC assessment
330
380
1,308
1,403
Advertising expenses
409
583
1,575
1,657
Advisor expenses related to trust income
18
31
113
120
Telephone expenses
181
178
746
712
Intangible amortization
72
72
286
285
Other
3,159
770
7,043
4,415
TOTAL NONINTEREST EXPENSE
18,466
14,728
65,210
56,793
Income before income taxes
8,968
10,702
34,818
37,149
Provision for income taxes
1,804
2,578
6,935
7,671
NET INCOME
$
7,164
$
8,124
27,883
$
29,478
Basic and diluted earnings per share
$
0.63
$
0.72
$
2.47
$
2.62
Weighted average shares outstanding
11,322,045
11,264,908
11,303,118
11,258,300
ORANGE COUNTY BANCORP, INC.
NET INTEREST MARGIN ANALYSIS
(UNAUDITED)
(Dollar Amounts in thousands)
Three Months Ended December 31,
2024
2023
Average
Balance
Interest
Average
Rate
Average
Balance
Interest
Average
Rate
Assets:
Loans Receivable (net of PPP)
$
1,813,263
$
27,261
5.96%
$
1,725,560
$
25,863
5.95%
PPP Loans
174
2
4.56%
222
3
5.36%
Investment securities
456,552
3,207
2.79%
471,955
3,480
2.93%
Due from banks
143,908
1,665
4.59%
149,312
1,984
5.27%
Other
9,033
71
3.12%
12,432
237
7.56%
Total interest earning assets
2,422,930
32,206
5.27%
2,359,481
31,567
5.31%
Non-interest earning assets
94,263
98,224
Total assets
$
2,517,193
$
2,457,705
Liabilities and equity:
Interest-bearing demand accounts
$
339,233
$
402
0.47%
$
314,008
$
409
0.52%
Money market accounts
698,335
3,967
2.25%
600,451
2,958
1.95%
Savings accounts
269,244
939
1.38%
228,078
678
1.18%
Certificates of deposit
162,610
1,658
4.05%
217,137
2,500
4.57%
Total interest-bearing deposits
1,469,422
6,966
1.88%
1,359,674
6,545
1.91%
FHLB Advances and other borrowings
132,908
1,932
5.77%
187,989
2,643
5.58%
Subordinated notes
19,579
230
4.66%
19,508
230
4.68%
Total interest bearing liabilities
1,621,909
9,128
2.23%
1,567,171
9,418
2.38%
Non-interest bearing demand accounts
679,727
719,535
Other non-interest bearing liabilities
25,664
24,376
Total liabilities
2,327,300
2,311,082
Total shareholders' equity
189,893
146,623
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
2,517,193
$
2,457,705
Net interest income
$
23,078
$
22,149
Interest rate spread
1
3.04%
2.92%
Net interest margin
2
3.78%
3.72%
Average interest earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities
149.4%
150.6%
Notes:
1
The Interest rate spread is the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities
2
Net interest margin is the annualized net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets
ORANGE COUNTY BANCORP, INC.
NET INTEREST MARGIN ANALYSIS
(UNAUDITED)
(Dollar Amounts in thousands)
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
2024
2023
Average
Balance
Interest
Average
Rate
Average
Balance
Interest
Average
Rate
Assets:
Loans Receivable (net of PPP)
$
1,760,057
$
106,022
6.01%
$
1,683,232
$
96,236
5.72%
PPP Loans
192
8
4.16%
1,133
28
2.47%
Investment securities
467,145
13,255
2.83%
503,410
14,055
2.79%
Due from banks
153,634
7,221
4.69%
142,003
6,498
4.58%
Other
8,218
721
8.75%
11,561
953
8.24%
Total interest earning assets
2,389,246
127,227
5.31%
2,341,339
117,770
5.03%
Non-interest earning assets
95,597
96,259
Total assets
$
2,484,843
$
2,437,598
Liabilities and equity:
Interest-bearing demand accounts
$
366,103
$
1,751
0.48%
$
331,056
$
1,284
0.39%
Money market accounts
670,231
15,199
2.26%
617,345
9,429
1.53%
Savings accounts
254,098
3,525
1.38%
245,663
2,413
0.98%
Certificates of deposit
168,202
7,399
4.39%
165,239
6,393
3.87%
Total interest-bearing deposits
1,458,634
27,874
1.91%
1,359,303
19,519
1.44%
FHLB Advances and other borrowings
126,149
6,666
5.27%
170,371
8,938
5.25%
Subordinated notes
19,553
921
4.70%
19,481
922
4.73%
Total interest bearing liabilities
1,604,336
35,461
2.20%
1,549,155
29,379
1.90%
Non-interest bearing demand accounts
675,983
717,689
Other non-interest bearing liabilities
26,440
23,338
Total liabilities
2,306,759
2,290,182
Total shareholders' equity
178,084
147,416
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
2,484,843
$
2,437,598
Net interest income
$
91,766
$
88,391
Interest rate spread
1
3.11%
3.13%
Net interest margin
2
3.83%
3.78%
Average interest earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities
148.9%
151.1%
Notes:
1
The Interest rate spread is the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities
2
Net interest margin is the annualized net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets
ORANGE COUNTY BANCORP, INC.
SELECTED RATIOS AND OTHER DATA
(UNAUDITED)
Three Months Ended December 31,
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Performance Ratios:
Return on average assets (1)
1.14%
1.32%
1.12%
1.21%
Return on average equity (1)
15.09%
22.16%
15.66%
20.00%
Interest rate spread (2)
3.04%
2.92%
3.11%
3.13%
Net interest margin (3)
3.78%
3.72%
3.83%
3.78%
Dividend payout ratio (4)
19.76%
15.95%
19.05%
17.56%
Non-interest income to average total assets
0.68%
0.61%
0.64%
0.55%
Non-interest expenses to average total assets
2.93%
2.40%
2.62%
2.33%
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities
149.39%
150.56%
148.92%
151.14%
At
At
December 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
Asset Quality Ratios:
Non-performing assets to total assets
0.25%
0.18%
Non-performing loans to total loans
0.35%
0.25%
Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans
413.99%
568.83%
Allowance for credit losses to total loans
1.44%
1.44%
Capital Ratios (5):
Total capital (to risk-weighted assets)
15.37%
14.16%
Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets)
14.12%
12.91%
Common equity tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets)
14.12%
12.91%
Tier 1 capital (to average assets)
10.23%
9.42%
Notes:
(1) Annualized for the three and twelve month periods ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.
(2) Represents the difference between the weighted-average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted-average cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the periods.
(3) The net interest margin represents net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets for the periods.
(4) The dividend payout ratio represents dividends paid per share divided by net income per share.
(5) Ratios are for the Bank only.
ORANGE COUNTY BANCORP, INC.
SELECTED OPERATING DATA
(UNAUDITED)
(Dollar Amounts in thousands except per share data)
Three Months Ended December 31,
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Interest income
$
32,206
$
31,567
$
127,227
$
117,770
Interest expense
9,128
9,418
35,461
29,379
Net interest income
23,078
22,149
91,766
88,391
Provision for credit losses
(51
)
462
7,710
7,868
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
23,129
21,687
84,056
80,523
Noninterest income
4,305
3,743
15,972
13,419
Noninterest expenses
18,466
14,728
65,210
56,793
Income before income taxes
8,968
10,702
34,818
37,149
Provision for income taxes
1,804
2,578
6,935
7,671
Net income
$
7,164
$
8,124
$
27,883
$
29,478
Basic and diluted earnings per share
$
0.63
$
0.72
$
2.47
$
2.62
Weighted average common shares outstanding
11,322,045
11,264,908
11,303,118
11,258,300
At
At
December 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
Book value per share
$
16.35
$
14.63
Net tangible book value per share (1)
$
15.80
$
14.06
Outstanding common shares
11,350,158
11,302,622
Notes:
(1) Net tangible book value represents the amount of total tangible assets reduced by our total liabilities. Tangible assets are calculated by reducing total assets, as defined by GAAP, by $5,359 in goodwill and $821, and $1,107 in other intangible assets for December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively.
ORANGE COUNTY BANCORP, INC.
LOAN COMPOSITION
(UNAUDITED)
(Dollar Amounts in thousands)
At December 31, 2024
At December 31, 2023
Amount
Percent
Amount
Percent
Commercial and industrial (a)
$
251,313
13.84
%
$
273,562
15.66
%
Commercial real estate
1,362,054
75.01
%
1,259,356
72.08
%
Commercial real estate construction
80,993
4.46
%
85,725
4.91
%
Residential real estate
74,973
4.13
%
78,321
4.48
%
Home equity
17,365
0.96
%
13,546
0.78
%
Consumer
29,053
1.60
%
36,552
2.09
%
Total loans
1,815,751
100.00
%
1,747,062
100.00
%
Allowance for loan losses
26,077
25,182
Total loans, net
$
1,789,674
$
1,721,880
(a) - Includes PPP loans of:
$
170
$
215
ORANGE COUNTY BANCORP, INC.
DEPOSITS BY ACCOUNT TYPE
(UNAUDITED)
(Dollar Amounts in thousands)
At December 31, 2024
At December 31, 2023
Amount
Percent
Average Rate
Amount
Percent
Average Rate
Noninterest-bearing demand accounts
$
651,135
30.24
%
0.00
%
$
699,203
34.30
%
0.00
%
Interest bearing demand accounts
331,115
15.38
%
0.42
%
304,892
14.95
%
0.49
%
Money market accounts
679,082
31.54
%
2.15
%
584,976
28.69
%
2.04
%
Savings accounts
271,014
12.59
%
1.25
%
228,161
11.19
%
1.19
%
Certificates of Deposit
221,013
10.26
%
3.97
%
221,517
10.87
%
4.57
%
Total
$
2,153,359
100.00
%
1.31
%
$
2,038,749
100.00
%
1.29
%
ORANGE COUNTY BANCORP, INC.
NON-PERFORMING ASSETS
(UNAUDITED)
(Dollar Amounts in thousands)
December 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
Non-accrual loans:
Commercial and industrial
$
293
$
556
Commercial real estate
6,000
2,692
Commercial real estate construction
-
-
Residential real estate
6
1,179
Home equity
-
-
Consumer
-
-
Total non-accrual loans
6,299
4,427
Accruing loans 90 days or more past due:
Commercial and industrial
-
-
Commercial real estate
-
-
Commercial real estate construction
-
-
Residential real estate
-
-
Home equity
-
-
Consumer
-
-
Total loans 90 days or more past due
-
-
Total non-performing loans
6,299
4,427
Other real estate owned
-
-
Other non-performing assets
-
-
Total non-performing assets
$
6,299
$
4,427
Ratios:
Total non-performing loans to total loans
0.35
%
0.25
%
Total non-performing loans to total assets
0.25
%
0.18
%
Total non-performing assets to total assets
0.25
%
0.18
%
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
