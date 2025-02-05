Orange County Bancorp, Inc. Reports Year-End Financial Results for 2024, Highlights Growth in Net Interest Income and Deposits

Orange County Bancorp reported increases in net interest income, loans, deposits, and book value per share for 2024.

Orange County Bancorp, Inc. reported an increase in net interest income of $3.4 million, or 3.8%, to $91.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, driven by growth in total loans and deposits. Total loans rose to $1.8 billion, a 3.9% increase, while total deposits climbed to $2.2 billion, up 5.6%. Despite a decline in net income to $27.9 million from $29.5 million the previous year, the book value per share increased by 11.8% to $16.35. The financial results were impacted by higher non-interest expenses, though trust and investment advisory income showed significant growth. The company emphasized its strong loan and deposit growth, as well as its strategic initiatives in wealth management. Despite challenges in the current economic environment, the overall stability and performance of the bank were highlighted by its management.

Net Interest Income increased by $3.4 million, representing a 3.8% growth, reaching $91.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2024.

Total Loans grew $68.7 million, or 3.9%, to $1.8 billion as of December 31, 2024, indicating robust lending activity.

Total Deposits rose by $114.6 million, or 5.6%, reaching $2.2 billion at the end of 2024, reflecting strong customer confidence and deposit growth.

Book value per share increased by $1.72, or 11.8%, to $16.35 as of December 31, 2024, indicating improved shareholder value.

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2024 decreased by $960 thousand, or 11.8%, compared to the same period in 2023, largely due to increased non-interest expenses.

For the fiscal year 2024, net income fell to $27.9 million, down from $29.5 million in 2023, indicating a decline in overall profitability.

Non-interest expenses rose significantly in Q4 2024, increasing by $3.7 million, or 25.4%, compared to the same quarter last year; this rise was attributed to higher compensation costs and technology charges, impacting operational efficiency.

What was the net interest income for 2024?

Net interest income increased to $91.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, up from $88.4 million in 2023.

How did total loans change from 2023 to 2024?

Total loans grew by $68.7 million, or 3.9%, reaching $1.8 billion at December 31, 2024.

What was the book value per share at the end of 2024?

Book value per share increased to $16.35 at December 31, 2024, up from $14.63 in the previous year.

What factors contributed to the increase in non-interest income?

The increase in non-interest income was driven by higher fee income, including trust and investment advisory income.

How did the company's net income for 2024 compare to 2023?

Net income for 2024 was $27.9 million, a decrease from $29.5 million in 2023, primarily due to increased non-interest expense.

Full Release





MIDDLETOWN, N.Y., Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company” - Nasdaq: OBT), parent company of Orange Bank & Trust Co. (the “Bank”) and Hudson Valley Investment Advisors, Inc. (“HVIA”), today announced net income of $7.2 million, or $0.63 per basic and diluted share, for the three months ended December 31, 2024. This compares with net income of $8.1 million, or $0.72 per basic and diluted share, for the three months ended December 31, 2023. The decrease in earnings per share, basic and diluted, was due primarily to an increase in non-interest expense offset by increases in net interest income and non-interest income during the current period. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, net income was $27.9 million, or $2.47 per basic and diluted share, as compared to $29.5 million, or $2.62 per basic and diluted share, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023.





Book value per share rose $1.72, or 11.8%, from $14.63 at December 31, 2023 to $16.35 at December 31, 2024. Tangible book value per share increased $1.74, or 12.4%, from $14.06 at December 31, 2023 to $15.80 at December 31, 2024 (see “Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliation” below for additional detail). These increases were driven primarily by earnings during the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, offset by an increase in accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) associated with unrealized losses within the investment securities portfolio.





“Orange Bank closed out 2024 with another solid quarter,” said Company President and CEO Michael Gilfeather. “Earnings of $7.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024 increased our full year total to $27.9 million. Though below our record $29.5 million in earnings the prior year, I am pleased by the results given challenges in the current interest rate environment and significant charges related to a non-performing participation loan. Additionally, given our historically conservative approach to credit quality, we have taken provisions to adequately reserve for charges associated with the previously disclosed participation loan.





The economic environment in our region remains strong, enabling us to expand and improve the quality of our loan portfolio. For the year just ended, total loans grew nearly $70 million, or 4%, to $1.8 billion.





Deposit growth was also robust during 2024, with deposits increasing $114.6 million, or 5.6%, to $2.2 billion at December 31, 2024. Even more impressive is the fact the majority of these new deposits were sourced internally as the result of a very targeted and strategic initiative.





Low cost deposits and strong, high quality loan growth enabled us to expand net interest margin to 3.83% for the year ended December 31, 2024 from 3.78% during the year ended December 31, 2023. This is no small achievement given the uncertainty regarding interest rate and economic policy that characterized much of the year.





Our Wealth Management business also maintained its consistent performance, contributing $3.3 million of trust and investment advisory income for the quarter, a $470 thousand, or 16.7%, increase over the same period last year. We have always viewed this division as an essential component of our business bank model, offering financial, advisory, estate and planning services for business customers and their families. Since inception, these services have allowed us to expand and retain our customer relationships, new and current, and increase overall customer satisfaction. As successful as this initiative has been, we saw an opportunity to leverage its success further through the promotion of David Dineen. David has been tasked with further aligning and expanding the capabilities of the Bank with the needs of our customers and we are very excited by its prospects.





We have worked hard to deliver strong, consistent results, despite occasional challenges, and it is exciting to see the market recognize our efforts. This resulted in favorable stock price performance during the year that supported a 2-for-1 stock split in Q4, improving liquidity for shareholders. We always seek opportunities that benefit stakeholders, whether customers, shareholders or employees, and it is rewarding to achieve and implement them.





As we end the year with another solid quarter, I want to again thank our employees for their hard work and dedication, our customers for their trust and business, and our investors for their continued confidence and support.”







Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Review











Net Income









Net income for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $7.2 million, a decrease of $960 thousand, or 11.8%, from net income of $8.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. The decrease was primarily the result of increased non-interest expense over the same quarter last year. Net income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 was $27.9 million, as compared to $29.5 million for the same period in 2023. The decrease similarly reflected increased non-interest expense during the twelve months of 2024 over the same period in 2023.









Net Interest Income









For the three months ended December 31, 2024, net interest income rose $929 thousand, or 4.2%, to $23.1 million, versus $22.2 million during the same period last year. The increase was driven primarily by a $1.4 million increase in interest and fees on loans during the current period. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, net interest income reached $91.8 million, representing an increase of $3.4 million, or 3.8%, over the twelve months ended December 31, 2023.





Total interest income rose $639 thousand, or 2.0%, to $32.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to $31.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023. The increase reflected a 5.4% growth in interest and fees associated with loans and a 3.2% increase in interest income from tax-exempt investment securities. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, total interest income rose $9.5 million, or 8.0%, to $127.2 million as compared to $117.8 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023.





Total interest expense decreased $290 thousand during the fourth quarter of 2024, to $9.1 million, as compared to $9.4 million during the fourth quarter of 2023. The decrease represented the combined effect of management focus on low-cost deposits and a decrease in costs associated with brokered deposits and borrowed funds utilized as alternate sources of funding. Interest expense associated with Time Deposits, mainly brokered, decreased to $1.7 million during the fourth quarter of 2024 as compared to $2.5 million during the fourth quarter of 2023. Interest expense associated with FHLB advances drawn and other borrowings during the quarter totaled $1.9 million, as compared to $2.6 million during the fourth quarter of 2023. During the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, total interest expense rose $6.1 million, to $35.5 million, as compared to $29.4 million for the same period last year.









Provision for Credit Losses









As of January 1, 2023, the Company adopted the current expected credit losses methodology (“CECL”) accounting standard, which includes loans individually evaluated, as well as loans evaluated on a pooled basis to assess the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses. The Bank seeks to estimate lifetime losses in its loan and investment portfolio using discounted cash flows and supplemental qualitative considerations, including relevant economic considerations, portfolio concentrations, and other external factors, as well as evaluation of investment securities held by the Bank.





The Company recognized net recovery within its provision for credit losses of $51 thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2024, as compared to a $462 thousand charge for the three months ended December 31, 2023. This recovery was due primarily to slower loan growth during the 2024 fourth quarter combined with the composition of loans closed during the quarter. The allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.44% as of December 31, 2024 and 2023. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, the provision for credit losses totaled $7.7 million as compared to $7.9 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023. No reserves for investment securities were recorded during 2024.









Non-Interest Income









Non-interest income rose $562 thousand, or 15.0%, to $4.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to $3.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023. This growth was due to increased fee income within several of the Company’s fee income categories, including investment advisory income, trust income, and service charges on deposit accounts. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, non-interest income increased $2.6 million, to $16.0 million, as compared to $13.4 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023.









Non-Interest Expense









Non-interest expense was $18.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, reflecting an increase of $3.7 million, or 25.4%, as compared to $14.7 million for the same period in 2023. The increase in non-interest expense consisted primarily of increases in compensation costs, technology charges, and professional fees as well as the recognition of increased costs associated with the nonperforming loan participation and certain costs related to a fraudulent incident within one of our branches. As a result, our efficiency ratio increased to 67.4% for the three months ended December 31, 2024, from 56.9% for the same period in 2023. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, our efficiency ratio increased to 60.5% from 55.8% for the same period in 2023. Non-interest expense for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 reached $65.2 million, reflecting an $8.4 million increase over non-interest expense of $56.8 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023.









Income Tax Expense









Provision for income taxes for the three months ended December 31, 2024 was $1.8 million, as compared to $2.6 million for the same period in 2023. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, the provision for income taxes was $6.9 million, as compared to $7.7 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023. The decrease for both 2024 periods was due to lower income before income taxes. Our effective tax rate for the three-month period ended December 31, 2024 was 20.1%, as compared to 24.1% for the same period in 2023. Our effective tax rate for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2024 was 19.9%, as compared to 20.6% for the same period in 2023.









Financial Condition









Total consolidated assets increased $24.5 million, or approximately 1.0%, to $2.5 billion at December 31, 2024. The stability of the balance sheet reflects loan growth and continued increases in deposits and cash, as well as paydowns of borrowings during the current twelve-month period.





Total cash and due from banks increased from $147.4 million at December 31, 2023, to $150.3 million at December 31, 2024, an increase of approximately $3.0 million, or 2.0%. This slight increase resulted primarily from increases in deposit balances and managed loan growth which elevated cash levels while reducing short-term borrowings.





Total investment securities decreased $51.0 million, or 10.1%, from $504.5 million at December 31, 2023 to $453.5 million at December 31, 2024. The decrease continues to be driven primarily by investment maturities and paydowns during the twelve months of 2024.





Total loans increased $68.7 million, or 3.9%, from $1.7 billion at December 31, 2023 to $1.8 billion at December 31, 2024. The increase was primarily driven by an increase of $102.7 million related to commercial real estate loans as well as a $3.8 million increase in home equity loans offset by decreases in all other loan categories during 2024.





Total deposits increased $114.6 million, reaching $2.2 billion at December 31, 2024, from $2.0 billion at December 31, 2023. This increase was due primarily to $94.1 million of growth in money market accounts, $26.2 million increase in interest bearing demand accounts, and $42.9 million increase in savings accounts. The increases in deposit accounts were offset by a $48.1 million decrease in noninterest-bearing demand accounts and relatively stable balances in certificates of deposit, mainly associated with brokered deposits utilized by the Bank for short term funding purposes. Deposit composition at December 31, 2024 included 45.6% in demand deposit accounts (including NOW accounts) as a percentage of total deposits. Uninsured deposits, net of fully collateralized municipal relationships, remained stable and represented approximately 39% of total deposits at December 31 2024, as compared to 37% of total deposits at December 31, 2023.





FHLBNY short-term borrowings decreased by $111.0 million, or 49.4%, to $113.5 million as of December 31, 2024, as compared to $224.5 million at December 31, 2023. The decrease in borrowings was driven by increased deposits which outpaced loan growth in 2024 and allowed for paydowns of borrowings while maintaining adequate levels of cash at December 31, 2024. The decrease in borrowings reflects a strategic focus on actively managing liquidity sources and pursuing opportunities to reduce funding costs.





Stockholders’ equity increased approximately $20.2 million during the year ended 2024, reaching $185.5 million at December 31, 2024 from $165.4 million at December 31, 2023. The increase was due primarily to $27.9 million of net income during the twelve months of 2024, partially reduced by dividends and an increase in unrealized losses of approximately $3.6 million, net of taxes, mainly related to the market value of investment securities within the Company’s equity as accumulated other comprehensive income (loss).





At December 31, 2024, the Bank maintained capital ratios in excess of regulatory standards for well capitalized institutions. The Bank’s Tier 1 capital to average assets ratio was 10.23%, both common equity and Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets were 14.12%, and total capital to risk weighted assets was 15.37%.









Wealth Management









At December 31, 2024, our Wealth Management Division, which includes trust and investment advisory, held $1.8 billion in assets under management or advisory, as compared to $1.6 billion at December 31, 2023, a 12.9% increase. Trust and investment advisory income for the year ended December 31, 2024 reached $12.2 million, representing an increase of 18.5%, or $1.9 million, as compared to $10.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2023.





The breakdown of trust and investment advisory assets as of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively, is as follows:











ORANGE COUNTY BANCORP, INC.













SUMMARY OF AUM/AUA













(UNAUDITED)











(Dollar Amounts in thousands)













At December 31, 2024









At December 31, 2023













Amount









Percent









Amount









Percent









Investment Assets Under Management & Advisory





$





1,105,143









61.99





%













$





909,384









57.56





%









Trust Asset Under Administration & Management





677,723









38.01





%









670,515









42.44





%









Total





$





1,782,866









100.00





%









$





1,579,899









100.00





%





























































Loan Quality









At December 31, 2024, the Bank had total non-performing loans of $6.3 million, or 0.35% of total loans. Total non-accrual loans represented approximately $6.3 million of loans as of December 31, 2024, compared to $4.4 million at December 31, 2023. The increase was primarily the result of one commercial real estate participation loan which remains non-performing and in non-accrual status at year end.









Liquidity









Management believes the Bank has the necessary liquidity to meet normal business needs. The Bank uses a variety of resources to manage its liquidity position. These include short term investments, cash from lending and investing activities, core-deposit growth, and non-core funding sources, such as time deposits exceeding $250,000, brokered deposits, FHLBNY advances, and other borrowings. As of December 31, 2024, the Bank’s cash and due from banks totaled $150.3 million. The Bank maintains an investment portfolio of securities available for sale, comprised mainly of US Government agency and treasury securities, Small Business Administration loan pools, mortgage-backed securities, and municipal bonds. Although the portfolio generates interest income for the Bank, it also serves as an available source of liquidity and funding. As of December 31, 2024, the Bank’s investment in securities available for sale was $453.5 million, of which $104.7 million was not pledged as collateral or specifically designated to any borrowings. Additionally, as of December 31, 2024, the Bank’s overnight advance line capacity at the FHLBNY was $512.2 million, of which $101.0 million was used to collateralize municipal deposits and $10.0 million was utilized for long term advances. As of December 31, 2024, the Bank’s unused borrowing capacity at the FHLBNY was $398.7 million. The Bank also maintains additional borrowing capacity of $20 million with other correspondent banks. Additional funding is available to the Bank through the discount window lending by the Federal Reserve. At December 31, 2024, the Bank was not utilizing any available funding from the Federal Reserve.





The Bank also considers brokered deposits an element of its deposit strategy. As of December 31, 2024, the Bank had brokered deposit arrangements with various terms totaling approximately $180.0 million.











Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliations











The following table reconciles, as of the dates set forth below, stockholders’ equity (on a GAAP basis) to tangible equity and total assets (on a GAAP basis) to tangible assets and calculates our tangible book value per share.





















December 31, 2024









December 31, 2023













(Dollars in thousands except for share data)











Tangible Common Equity:































Total stockholders’ equity





$





185,531













$





165,376















Adjustments:































Goodwill





(5,359





)









(5,359





)









Other intangible assets





(821





)









(1,107





)











Tangible common equity







$





179,351













$





158,910













Common shares outstanding





11,350,158













11,302,622













Book value per common share





$





16.35













$





14.63















Tangible book value per common share







$





15.80













$





14.06











































Tangible Assets































Total assets





$





2,509,927













$





2,485,468















Adjustments:































Goodwill





(5,359





)









(5,359





)









Other intangible assets





(821





)









(1,107





)











Tangible assets







$





2,503,747













$





2,479,002















Tangible common equity to tangible assets







7.16





%









6.41





%















About Orange County Bancorp, Inc







Orange County Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company of Orange Bank & Trust Company and Hudson Valley Investment Advisors, Inc. Orange Bank & Trust Company is an independent bank that began with the vision of 14 founders over 125 years ago. It has grown through innovation and an unwavering commitment to its community and business clientele to approximately $2.5 billion in total assets. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors, Inc. is a Registered Investment Advisor in Goshen, NY. It was founded in 1996 and acquired by the Company in 2012.







Forward Looking Statements







Certain statements contained herein are “forward looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward looking statements may be identified by reference to a future period or periods, or by the use of forward looking terminology, such as “may,” “will,” “believe,” “expect,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “continue,” or similar terms or variations on those terms, or the negative of those terms. Forward looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, those related to the real estate and economic environment, particularly in the market areas in which the Company operates, competitive products and pricing, fiscal and monetary policies of the U.S. Government, inflation, changes in government regulations affecting financial institutions, including regulatory fees and capital requirements, changes in prevailing interest rates, increased levels of loan delinquencies, problem assets and foreclosures, credit risk management, asset-liability management, cybersecurity risks, geopolitical conflicts, public health issues, the financial and securities markets and the availability of and costs associated with sources of liquidity.





The Company wishes to caution readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company wishes to advise readers that the factors listed above could affect the Company’s financial performance and could cause the Company’s actual results for future periods to differ materially from any opinions or statements expressed with respect to future periods in any current statements. The Company does not undertake and specifically declines any obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions that may be made to any forward looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.







For further information:







Michael Lesler





EVP & Chief Financial Officer







mlesler@orangebanktrust.com







Phone: (845) 341-5111



















ORANGE COUNTY BANCORP, INC.













CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION













(UNAUDITED)



















(Dollar Amounts in thousands except per share data)









































































December 31, 2024













December 31, 2023



























































ASSETS



































































Cash and due from banks





$





150,334













$





147,383













Investment securities - available-for-sale





443,775













489,948













(Amortized cost $519,567 at December 31, 2024 and $560,994 at December 31, 2023)





























Restricted investment in bank stocks





9,716













14,525













Loans





1,815,751













1,747,062













Allowance for credit losses





(26,077





)









(25,182





)













Loans, net





1,789,674













1,721,880

















































Premises and equipment, net





15,808













16,160













Accrued interest receivable





6,680













5,934













Bank owned life insurance





42,257













41,447













Goodwill





5,359













5,359













Intangible assets





821













1,107













Other assets





45,503













41,725

























































TOTAL ASSETS





$





2,509,927













$





2,485,468



























































LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



































































Deposits:

































Noninterest bearing





$





651,135













$





699,203

















Interest bearing





1,502,224













1,339,546





















Total deposits





2,153,359













2,038,749

















































FHLB advances, short term





113,500













224,500













FHLB advances, long term





10,000













10,000













Subordinated notes, net of issuance costs





19,591













19,520













Accrued expenses and other liabilities





27,946













27,323

























































TOTAL LIABILITIES





2,324,396













2,320,092



























































STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



































































Common stock, $0.25 par value; 30,000,000 shares authorized;

































11,366,608 issued; 11,350,158 and 11,302,622 outstanding,

































at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively





2,842













2,842













Surplus





120,896













120,392













Retained Earnings





129,919













107,361













Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of taxes





(67,751





)









(64,108





)









Treasury stock, at cost; 16,450 and 63,986 shares at December 31,

































2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively





(375





)









(1,111





)

















TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





185,531













165,376

























































TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





$





2,509,927













$





2,485,468































































ORANGE COUNTY BANCORP, INC.













CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME













(UNAUDITED)











(Dollar Amounts in thousands except per share data)





















For Three Months Ended December 31,









Twelve Months Ended December 31,





















2024













2023









2024









2023











INTEREST INCOME



















































Interest and fees on loans





$





27,263













$





25,866









106,030









$





96,264













Interest on investment securities:

















































Taxable





2,696













3,153









11,672









12,723

















Tax exempt





582













564









2,304









2,285













Interest on Federal funds sold and other





1,665













1,984









7,221









6,498

































































TOTAL INTEREST INCOME





32,206













31,567









127,227









117,770



























































INTEREST EXPENSE



















































Savings and NOW accounts





5,308













4,045









20,475









13,126













Time deposits





1,658













2,500









7,399









6,393













FHLB advances and borrowings





1,932













2,643









6,666









8,938













Subordinated notes





230













230









921









922

















TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE





9,128













9,418









35,461









29,379

































































NET INTEREST INCOME





23,078













22,149









91,766









88,391

























































Provision for credit losses





(51





)









462









7,710









7,868

















NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER

















































PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES





23,129













21,687









84,056









80,523



























































NONINTEREST INCOME



















































Service charges on deposit accounts





278













221









1,015









809













Trust income





1,511













1,391









5,511









5,098













Investment advisory income





1,772













1,422









6,738









5,241













Investment securities gains(losses)





-













-









-









107













Earnings on bank owned life insurance





264













259









815









984













Other





480













450









1,893









1,180

















TOTAL NONINTEREST INCOME





4,305













3,743









15,972









13,419



























































NONINTEREST EXPENSE



















































Salaries





7,177













6,141









27,475









24,747













Employee benefits





2,243













2,080









8,938









7,439













Occupancy expense





1,243













1,147









4,790









4,761













Professional fees





1,601













1,241









5,931









4,753













Directors' fees and expenses





272













769









1,053









1,451













Computer software expense





1,761













1,336









5,952









5,050













FDIC assessment





330













380









1,308









1,403













Advertising expenses





409













583









1,575









1,657













Advisor expenses related to trust income





18













31









113









120













Telephone expenses





181













178









746









712













Intangible amortization





72













72









286









285













Other





3,159













770









7,043









4,415

















TOTAL NONINTEREST EXPENSE





18,466













14,728









65,210









56,793





























































Income before income taxes





8,968













10,702









34,818









37,149

























































Provision for income taxes





1,804













2,578









6,935









7,671

















NET INCOME





$





7,164













$





8,124









27,883









$





29,478

























































Basic and diluted earnings per share





$





0.63













$





0.72









$





2.47









$





2.62

























































Weighted average shares outstanding





11,322,045













11,264,908









11,303,118









11,258,300























ORANGE COUNTY BANCORP, INC.













NET INTEREST MARGIN ANALYSIS













(UNAUDITED)











(Dollar Amounts in thousands)

















































































































Three Months Ended December 31,













2024









2023













Average





Balance









Interest









Average





Rate









Average





Balance









Interest









Average





Rate











Assets:























































Loans Receivable (net of PPP)





$





1,813,263









$





27,261









5.96%









$





1,725,560









$





25,863









5.95%









PPP Loans





174









2









4.56%









222









3









5.36%









Investment securities





456,552









3,207









2.79%









471,955









3,480









2.93%









Due from banks





143,908









1,665









4.59%









149,312









1,984









5.27%









Other





9,033









71









3.12%









12,432









237









7.56%









Total interest earning assets





2,422,930









32,206









5.27%









2,359,481









31,567









5.31%









Non-interest earning assets





94,263

























98,224

























Total assets





$





2,517,193

























$





2,457,705















































































Liabilities and equity:























































Interest-bearing demand accounts





$





339,233









$





402









0.47%









$





314,008









$





409









0.52%









Money market accounts





698,335









3,967









2.25%









600,451









2,958









1.95%









Savings accounts





269,244









939









1.38%









228,078









678









1.18%









Certificates of deposit





162,610









1,658









4.05%









217,137









2,500









4.57%









Total interest-bearing deposits





1,469,422









6,966









1.88%









1,359,674









6,545









1.91%









FHLB Advances and other borrowings





132,908









1,932









5.77%









187,989









2,643









5.58%









Subordinated notes





19,579









230









4.66%









19,508









230









4.68%









Total interest bearing liabilities





1,621,909









9,128









2.23%









1,567,171









9,418









2.38%









Non-interest bearing demand accounts





679,727

























719,535

























Other non-interest bearing liabilities





25,664

























24,376

























Total liabilities





2,327,300

























2,311,082

























Total shareholders' equity





189,893

























146,623

























Total liabilities and shareholders' equity





$





2,517,193

























$





2,457,705













































































Net interest income













$





23,078

























$





22,149

















Interest rate spread



1























3.04%

























2.92%









Net interest margin



2























3.78%

























3.72%









Average interest earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities





149.4%

























150.6%













































































Notes:























































1



The Interest rate spread is the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities











2



Net interest margin is the annualized net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets























ORANGE COUNTY BANCORP, INC.













NET INTEREST MARGIN ANALYSIS













(UNAUDITED)











(Dollar Amounts in thousands)

















































































































Twelve Months Ended December 31,













2024









2023













Average





Balance









Interest









Average





Rate









Average





Balance









Interest









Average





Rate











Assets:























































Loans Receivable (net of PPP)





$





1,760,057









$





106,022









6.01%









$





1,683,232









$





96,236









5.72%









PPP Loans





192









8









4.16%









1,133









28









2.47%









Investment securities





467,145









13,255









2.83%









503,410









14,055









2.79%









Due from banks





153,634









7,221









4.69%









142,003









6,498









4.58%









Other





8,218









721









8.75%









11,561









953









8.24%









Total interest earning assets





2,389,246









127,227









5.31%









2,341,339









117,770









5.03%









Non-interest earning assets





95,597

























96,259

























Total assets





$





2,484,843

























$





2,437,598















































































Liabilities and equity:























































Interest-bearing demand accounts





$





366,103









$





1,751









0.48%









$





331,056









$





1,284









0.39%









Money market accounts





670,231









15,199









2.26%









617,345









9,429









1.53%









Savings accounts





254,098









3,525









1.38%









245,663









2,413









0.98%









Certificates of deposit





168,202









7,399









4.39%









165,239









6,393









3.87%









Total interest-bearing deposits





1,458,634









27,874









1.91%









1,359,303









19,519









1.44%









FHLB Advances and other borrowings





126,149









6,666









5.27%









170,371









8,938









5.25%









Subordinated notes





19,553









921









4.70%









19,481









922









4.73%









Total interest bearing liabilities





1,604,336









35,461









2.20%









1,549,155









29,379









1.90%









Non-interest bearing demand accounts





675,983

























717,689

























Other non-interest bearing liabilities





26,440

























23,338

























Total liabilities





2,306,759

























2,290,182

























Total shareholders' equity





178,084

























147,416

























Total liabilities and shareholders' equity





$





2,484,843

























$





2,437,598













































































Net interest income













$





91,766

























$





88,391

















Interest rate spread



1























3.11%

























3.13%









Net interest margin



2























3.83%

























3.78%









Average interest earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities





148.9%

























151.1%













































































Notes:























































1



The Interest rate spread is the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities











2



Net interest margin is the annualized net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets























ORANGE COUNTY BANCORP, INC.













SELECTED RATIOS AND OTHER DATA













(UNAUDITED)























Three Months Ended December 31,









Twelve Months Ended December 31,













2024









2023









2024









2023











Performance Ratios:











































Return on average assets (1)





1.14%









1.32%









1.12%









1.21%









Return on average equity (1)





15.09%









22.16%









15.66%









20.00%









Interest rate spread (2)





3.04%









2.92%









3.11%









3.13%









Net interest margin (3)





3.78%









3.72%









3.83%









3.78%









Dividend payout ratio (4)





19.76%









15.95%









19.05%









17.56%









Non-interest income to average total assets





0.68%









0.61%









0.64%









0.55%









Non-interest expenses to average total assets





2.93%









2.40%









2.62%









2.33%









Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities





149.39%









150.56%













148.92%









151.14%

















































At









At





























December 31, 2024









December 31, 2023



























Asset Quality Ratios:







































Non-performing assets to total assets





0.25%









0.18%

























Non-performing loans to total loans





0.35%









0.25%

























Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans





413.99%









568.83%

























Allowance for credit losses to total loans





1.44%









1.44%































































Capital Ratios (5):







































Total capital (to risk-weighted assets)





15.37%









14.16%

























Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets)





14.12%









12.91%

























Common equity tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets)





14.12%









12.91%

























Tier 1 capital (to average assets)





10.23%









9.42%





























































Notes:





































(1) Annualized for the three and twelve month periods ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.









(2) Represents the difference between the weighted-average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted-average cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the periods.









(3) The net interest margin represents net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets for the periods.









(4) The dividend payout ratio represents dividends paid per share divided by net income per share.









(5) Ratios are for the Bank only.























ORANGE COUNTY BANCORP, INC.













SELECTED OPERATING DATA













(UNAUDITED)











(Dollar Amounts in thousands except per share data)













Three Months Ended December 31,









Twelve Months Ended December 31,













2024













2023









2024









2023









Interest income





$





32,206













$





31,567













$





127,227









$





117,770









Interest expense





9,128













9,418









35,461









29,379









Net interest income





23,078













22,149









91,766









88,391









Provision for credit losses





(51





)









462









7,710









7,868









Net interest income after provision for credit losses





23,129













21,687









84,056









80,523









Noninterest income





4,305













3,743









15,972









13,419









Noninterest expenses





18,466













14,728









65,210









56,793









Income before income taxes





8,968













10,702









34,818









37,149









Provision for income taxes





1,804













2,578









6,935









7,671









Net income





$





7,164













$





8,124













$





27,883









$





29,478

















































Basic and diluted earnings per share





$





0.63













$





0.72









$





2.47









$





2.62









Weighted average common shares outstanding





11,322,045













11,264,908









11,303,118









11,258,300





















































At













At





























December 31, 2024













December 31, 2023

























Book value per share





$





16.35













$





14.63

























Net tangible book value per share (1)





$





15.80













$





14.06

























Outstanding common shares





11,350,158













11,302,622

































































Notes:









































(1) Net tangible book value represents the amount of total tangible assets reduced by our total liabilities. Tangible assets are calculated by reducing total assets, as defined by GAAP, by $5,359 in goodwill and $821, and $1,107 in other intangible assets for December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively.























ORANGE COUNTY BANCORP, INC.













LOAN COMPOSITION













(UNAUDITED)











(Dollar Amounts in thousands)













At December 31, 2024









At December 31, 2023













Amount









Percent









Amount









Percent









Commercial and industrial (a)





$





251,313









13.84





%













$





273,562









15.66





%









Commercial real estate





1,362,054









75.01





%









1,259,356









72.08





%









Commercial real estate construction





80,993









4.46





%









85,725









4.91





%









Residential real estate





74,973









4.13





%









78,321









4.48





%









Home equity





17,365









0.96





%









13,546









0.78





%









Consumer





29,053









1.60





%









36,552









2.09





%









Total loans





1,815,751









100.00





%









1,747,062









100.00





%









Allowance for loan losses





26,077





















25,182





















Total loans, net





$





1,789,674





















$





1,721,880





































































(a) - Includes PPP loans of:





$





170





















$





215



































ORANGE COUNTY BANCORP, INC.









DEPOSITS BY ACCOUNT TYPE









(UNAUDITED)







(Dollar Amounts in thousands)

















At December 31, 2024









At December 31, 2023













Amount









Percent









Average Rate









Amount









Percent









Average Rate









Noninterest-bearing demand accounts





$





651,135









30.24





%













0.00





%













$





699,203









34.30





%









0.00





%









Interest bearing demand accounts





331,115









15.38





%









0.42





%









304,892









14.95





%









0.49





%









Money market accounts





679,082









31.54





%









2.15





%









584,976









28.69





%









2.04





%









Savings accounts





271,014









12.59





%









1.25





%









228,161









11.19





%









1.19





%









Certificates of Deposit





221,013









10.26





%









3.97





%









221,517









10.87





%









4.57





%









Total





$





2,153,359









100.00





%









1.31





%









$





2,038,749









100.00





%









1.29





%



























































































ORANGE COUNTY BANCORP, INC.













NON-PERFORMING ASSETS













(UNAUDITED)















(Dollar Amounts in thousands)

















































December 31, 2024













December 31, 2023









































Non-accrual loans:





























Commercial and industrial





$





293













$





556













Commercial real estate





6,000













2,692













Commercial real estate construction





-













-













Residential real estate





6













1,179













Home equity





-













-













Consumer





-













-













Total non-accrual loans





6,299













4,427













Accruing loans 90 days or more past due:





























Commercial and industrial





-













-













Commercial real estate





-













-













Commercial real estate construction





-













-













Residential real estate





-













-













Home equity





-













-













Consumer





-













-













Total loans 90 days or more past due





-













-













Total non-performing loans





6,299













4,427













Other real estate owned





-













-













Other non-performing assets





-













-













Total non-performing assets





$





6,299













$





4,427









































Ratios:





























Total non-performing loans to total loans





0.35





%









0.25





%









Total non-performing loans to total assets





0.25





%









0.18





%









Total non-performing assets to total assets





0.25





%









0.18





%







