Orange County Bancorp, Inc. Reports Q1 2025 Financial Results with Strong Deposit Growth and Increased Net Interest Margin

Orange County Bancorp reports Q1 2025 net income of $8.7 million, with deposits and loans increasing, despite a profit decline.

Orange County Bancorp, Inc. reported a net income of $8.7 million for the first quarter of 2025, marking a 6.3% decrease from the previous year due to last year's one-time recovery from a debt sale. Despite the decline in net income, both net interest income and non-interest income saw significant increases, with total loans growing to $1.9 billion and total deposits rising to $2.3 billion. The net interest margin improved to 3.95%, reflecting strong deposit management. Additionally, trust and investment advisory income rose by 19.2%, contributing to overall financial stability. The bank's capital ratios remained strong, and its book value per share increased 8.2% from the end of 2024, highlighting a solid financial position despite ongoing market uncertainties.

Potential Positives

Net interest margin increased by 31 basis points (8.5%) to 3.95% compared to the same quarter last year.

Total deposits grew by $128.3 million (6.0%), reaching $2.3 billion, indicating strong funding and customer trust.

Non-interest income rose by $670 thousand (18.2%), contributing to diversified revenue streams.

Book value per share increased by $1.34 (8.2%), reflecting strengthened shareholder value.

Potential Negatives

Net income for the first quarter of 2025 decreased by $586 thousand, or 6.3%, compared to the same quarter in 2024, indicating a decline in profitability.

The increase in non-interest expenses by $1.2 million, or 7.7%, raises concerns about cost management and efficiency within the company.

The company's wealth management division experienced a decrease in total assets under management or advisory, falling by $43 million, or 2.4%, potentially signaling a reduction in client confidence or investment performance.

FAQ

What is the net interest margin for Orange County Bancorp in Q1 2025?

The net interest margin for Q1 2025 was 3.95%, up 31 basis points or 8.5% from 3.64% in Q1 2024.

How much did total deposits grow for Orange County Bancorp?

Total deposits grew by $128.3 million, or 6.0%, reaching $2.3 billion as of March 31, 2025.

What was the net income for Orange County Bancorp in Q1 2025?

Net income for Q1 2025 was $8.7 million, a decrease of $586 thousand or 6.3% compared to Q1 2024.

How did trust and investment advisory income change in Q1 2025?

Trust and investment advisory income rose by $553 thousand, or 19.2%, reaching $3.4 million in Q1 2025.

What is the book value per share for Orange County Bancorp?

The book value per share increased to $17.69 as of March 31, 2025, up 8.2% from $16.35 at December 31, 2024.

MIDDLETOWN, N.Y., April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company” - Nasdaq: OBT), parent company of Orange Bank & Trust Co. (the “Bank”) and Hudson Valley Investment Advisors, Inc. (“HVIA”), today announced net income of $8.7 million, or $0.77 per basic and diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. This represents a $586 thousand, or 6.3%, decrease in net income as compared to $9.3 million, or $0.82 per basic and diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. The year-over-year comparison reflects a reduction in provision for credit losses on loans and increases in net interest income and total noninterest income in the most recent quarter, while the same period last year benefitted from a one-time recovery of $1.9 million from the sale of Signature Bank subordinated debt previously written off. The prior year’s gain had an approximately $.17 per share impact on first quarter earnings. Non-interest income for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 rose $670 thousand, or 18.2%, to $4.4 million, as compared to $3.7 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.





Book value per share rose $1.34, or 8.2%, from $16.35 at December 31, 2024 to $17.69 at March 31, 2025. Tangible book value per share also increased $1.35, or 8.5%, from $15.80 at December 31, 2024 to $17.15 at March 31, 2025 (see “Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliation” below for additional detail). These increases were the result of earnings growth during the quarter combined with a decrease in unrealized losses in the investment portfolio attributed to interest rate changes during the first quarter of 2025.





“2025 began with anticipation of a deregulatory, pro-business agenda from the incoming administration that would accelerate economic growth, but saw the quarter marked instead by uncertainty and market volatility stemming from government cost cutting and tariff policy,” said Orange Bank President and CEO, Michael Gilfeather. “Despite this unexpected shift, I am pleased to announce Orange Bank posted another excellent quarterly performance. For the three months ended March 31, 2025, the Company earned $8.7 million. This was a $586 thousand, or 6.3%, decrease versus the same quarter in 2024, but reflects solid growth in net interest income and noninterest income and a meaningful reduction in our provision for credit losses excluding a $1.9 million gain we realized last year as the result of recovery from the sale of Signature Bank subordinated debt previously written off. Excluding last year’s one-time gain, earnings for Q1 2025 would have exceeded Q1 2024.





While we hope for the return of more stable, predictable markets, for the benefit of local economic activity and businesses, our clients continue to identify compelling long-term investment opportunities for us to finance. Total loans grew $38.5 million, or 2.1%, for the quarter, from $1.8 billion at December 31, 2024. As discussed in prior quarters, we continue to employ a conservative underwriting posture that guides the prioritization, sizing, and pricing of loans to ensure we thoughtfully manage risk while providing our clients with access to capital.





The quarter also saw strong deposit growth; up $128.3 million, or 6.0%, to $2.3 billion at March 31, 2025 from $2.2 billion at December 31, 2024. Growth in deposits remains a priority for the Bank, and effective management of their costs has long been a strategic and differentiating strength of our organization. Our cost of deposits for the first quarter of 2025 was 1.29%, down compared to 1.34% for the first quarter of 2024.





Also embedded in our operational results is solid expansion of net interest margin, which ended the quarter at 3.95%. This is a 31 basis points, or 8.5%, increase, over the same quarter last year, once again reflecting management of our overall process and drive to source appropriately priced deposits.





Our Wealth Management division also continued its strong recent performance in the quarter. Trust and investment advisory income rose $553 thousand, or 19.2%, to $3.4 million, for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, from $2.9 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. This division not only provides the Bank an important, diversified source of revenue, but also offers clients additional, value-added service that leads to stronger, longer-lasting business relationships.





Though it’s difficult to predict when the current period of market volatility and uncertainty will subside, I remain confident in our team and Company’s ability to adapt and meet our clients’ needs. This is a testament to strategic initiatives and execution we’ve committed to the past several years and is only possible through the dedication of our employees, the continued trust of our clients, and the support of our stockholders. I thank you all.”







First Quarter 2025 Financial Review











Net Income









Net income for the first quarter of 2025 was $8.7 million, a decrease of $586 thousand, or 6.3%, from net income of $9.3 million for the first quarter of 2024. This decrease was the result of a one-time recovery of $1.9 million from the sale of Signature Bank subordinated debt in the first quarter of 2024 offset by higher net interest income and noninterest income as well as a reduced provision for credit losses on loans during the first quarter of 2025 as compared to the first quarter of 2024.









Net Interest Income









For the three months ended March 31, 2025, net interest income rose $2.0 million, or 9.4%, to $23.6 million versus $21.6 million during the same period last year reflecting an increase in total interest income of $834 thousand and a decrease in total interest expense of $1.2 million mainly due to lower borrowing costs during the current period.





Total interest income rose $834 thousand, or 2.7%, to $31.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to $31.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024. The increase reflected 6.6% growth in interest and fees associated with loans which was offset by decreases in interest income associated with investment securities, fed funds, and balances held at correspondent banks.





Total interest expense decreased $1.2 million during the first quarter of 2025, to $8.3 million, as compared to $9.5 million in the first quarter of 2024. Interest expense from FHLB advances and borrowings during the current quarter totaled $931 thousand as compared to $2.3 million during the first quarter of 2024. The decrease primarily represented the effect of lower average balances and costs associated with FHLB borrowings. Interest expense associated with savings and NOW accounts totaled $4.9 million during the first quarter of 2025 as compared to $4.6 million during the first quarter of 2024. Interest expense related to brokered deposits totaled $2.1 million during the first quarter of 2025 as compared to $2.3 million during the first quarter of 2024.









Provision for Credit Losses









Provision for credit losses amounted to $202 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and a net credit of $1.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024. The increase in the provision for credit losses was primarily attributable to the investment recovery during 2024. The allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.42% as of March 31, 2025 versus 1.44% as of December 31, 2024. No additional reserves for investment securities were recorded during 2025 or 2024, respectively.









Non-Interest Income









Non-interest income rose $670 thousand, or 18.2%, to $4.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 as compared to $3.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024. This growth was related to increased fee income within each of the Company’s fee income categories, including investment advisory, trust, and service charges on deposit accounts.









Non-Interest Expense









Non-interest expense was $16.5 million for the first quarter of 2025, reflecting an increase of $1.2 million, or 7.7%, as compared to $15.3 million for the same period in 2024. The increase in non-interest expense for the current three-month period continues to reflect the Company’s investment in growth. This investment consists primarily of increases in compensation, occupancy, and information technology. Our efficiency ratio, which is a non-GAAP measurement, decreased to 58.9% for the three months ended March 31, 2025, from 60.5% for the same period in 2024.









Income Tax Expense









Provision for income taxes for the three months ended March 31, 2025 was $2.6 million, representing an increase of $257 thousand, or 11.0%, as compared to $2.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024. The amount was directly related to provisions associated with the Company’s earnings as well as the effect of certain tax adjustments for the quarter. Our effective tax rate for the three-month period ended March 31, 2025 was 22.9%, as compared to 20.0% for the same period in 2024.









Financial Condition









Total consolidated assets increased by $50.2 million, or 2.0%, and grew from $2.5 billion at December 31, 2024 to $2.6 billion at March 31, 2025. The increase reflected increases in cash and loans during the first quarter of 2025.





Total cash and due from banks increased from $150.3 million at December 31, 2024, to $164.2 million at March 31, 2025, an increase of approximately $13.8 million, or 9.2%. This increase resulted mainly from higher levels of deposit balances.





Total investment securities fell $4.2 million, or 0.9%, from $453.4 million at December 31, 2024 to $449.3 million at March 31, 2025. The decrease was driven primarily by investment securities maturities during the first three months of 2025.





Total loans increased $38.5 million, or 2.1%, to $1.9 billion at March 31, 2025 from $1.8 billion at December 31, 2024. The increase was due primarily to growth of $19.7 million in CRE loans, including additional growth of $16.7 million in CRE Construction loans as well as $4.9 million in commercial and industrial loans.





Total deposits increased $128.3 million, to $2.3 billion at March 31, 2025 from approximately $2.2 billion at December 31, 2024. This increase was due primarily to $50.8 million of growth in interest bearing demand deposits; $24.3 million increase in money market accounts; $11.5 million growth in savings accounts; and $38.8 million increase in time deposits mainly associated with brokered deposits which the Bank utilized to increase cash balances and reduce borrowings during the first quarter. The increases in deposits also included a $2.9 million increase in noninterest-bearing demand deposit accounts during the quarter. Deposit composition at March 31, 2025 included 45.4% in demand deposit accounts (including NOW accounts) as a percentage of total deposits. Uninsured deposits, net of fully collateralized municipal relationships, remain stable and represent approximately 39% at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively.





FHLBNY short-term borrowings were $20.5 million at March 31, 2025 down from $113.5 million at December 31, 2024. The decrease in borrowings was driven mainly by increased deposits which outpaced loan growth during the quarter and allowed for paydowns of borrowings while maintaining consistent levels of cash at March 31, 2025.





Stockholders’ equity increased $15.8 million, or 8.5%, to $201.3 million at March 31, 2025 from $185.5 million at December 31, 2024. The increase was due to the combination of $8.7 million in net income and a decrease in unrealized losses of approximately $7.7 million on the market value of investment securities within the Company’s equity as accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (“AOCI”), net of taxes during the first quarter of 2025 offset by dividends of $1.5 million.





At March 31, 2025, the Bank maintained capital ratios in excess of regulatory standards for well capitalized institutions. The Bank’s Tier 1 capital-to-average-assets ratio was 10.41%, both common equity and Tier 1 capital-to-risk-weighted-assets were 14.16%, and total-capital-to-risk-weighted-assets was 15.42%.









Wealth Management









At March 31, 2025, our Wealth Management Division, which includes trust and investment advisory, totaled $1.7 billion in assets under management or advisory as compared to $1.8 billion at December 31, 2024, reflecting a decrease of $43.0 million, or 2.4%. Trust and investment advisory income for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 totaled $3.4 million and represented an increase of 19.2%, or $553 thousand, as compared to $2.9 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.





The breakdown of trust and investment advisory assets as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively, is as follows:











ORANGE COUNTY BANCORP, INC.













SUMMARY OF AUM/AUA













(UNAUDITED)











(Dollar Amounts in thousands)













At March 31, 2025









At December 31, 2024













Amount









Percent









Amount









Percent









Investment Assets Under Management & Advisory





$





1,105,692













63.55





%









$





1,105,143













61.99





%









Trust Asset Under Administration & Management









634,177













36.45





%













677,723













38.01





%









Total





$





1,739,869













100.00





%









$





1,782,866













100.00





%

















































Loan Quality









At March 31, 2025, the Bank had total non-performing loans of $6.2 million, or 0.33% of total loans. Total non-accrual loans represented approximately $6.2 million of loans at March 31, 2025, compared to $6.3 million at December 31, 2024.









Liquidity









Management believes the Bank has the necessary liquidity to meet normal business needs. The Bank uses a variety of resources to manage its liquidity position. These include short term investments, cash from lending and investing activities, core-deposit growth, and non-core funding sources, such as time deposits exceeding $250,000, brokered deposits, FHLBNY advances, and other borrowings. As of March 31, 2025, the Bank’s cash and due from banks totaled $164.2 million. The Bank maintains an investment portfolio of securities available for sale, comprised mainly of US Government agency and treasury securities, Small Business Administration loan pools, mortgage-backed securities, and municipal bonds. Although the portfolio generates interest income for the Bank, it also serves as an available source of liquidity and funding. As of March 31, 2025, the Bank’s investment in securities available for sale was $443.8 million, of which $80.3 million was not pledged as collateral. Additionally, as of March 31, 2025, the Bank’s overnight advance line capacity at the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York was $631.0 million, of which $96.4 million was used to collateralize municipal deposits and $10.0 million was utilized for overnight and long term FHLBNY advances. As of March 31, 2025, the Bank’s unused borrowing capacity at the FHLBNY was $524.6 million. The Bank also maintains additional borrowing capacity of $20 million with other correspondent banks. Additional funding is available to the Bank through the discount window lending by the Federal Reserve. At March 31, 2025, the Bank also held $91.0 million of collateral at the Federal Reserve Bank which could be utilized to provide additional funding through the discount window.





The Bank also considers brokered deposits as an element of its deposit strategy. As of March 31, 2025, the Bank had brokered deposit arrangements with various terms totaling $220.0 million.



















Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliations











The following table reconciles, as of the dates set forth below, stockholders’ equity (on a GAAP basis) to tangible equity and total assets (on a GAAP basis) to tangible assets and calculates our tangible book value per share.

































March 31, 2025









December 31, 2024













(Dollars in thousands except for share data)











Tangible Common Equity:























Total stockholders’ equity





$





201,324













$





185,531















Adjustments:























Goodwill









(5,359





)













(5,359





)









Other intangible assets









(750





)













(821





)











Tangible common equity







$





195,215













$





179,351













Common shares outstanding









11,383,738

















11,350,158













Book value per common share





$





17.69













$





16.35















Tangible book value per common share







$





17.15













$





15.80



































Tangible Assets























Total assets





$





2,560,128













$





2,509,927















Adjustments:























Goodwill









(5,359





)













(5,359





)









Other intangible assets









(750





)













(821





)











Tangible assets







$





2,554,019













$





2,503,747















Tangible common equity to tangible assets











7.64





%













7.16





%































NOTE: Share data and related information has been adjusted for the effect of the 2 for 1 stock split in January 2025

































About Orange County Bancorp, Inc.







Orange County Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company of Orange Bank & Trust Company and Hudson Valley Investment Advisors, Inc. Orange Bank & Trust Company is an independent bank that began with the vision of 14 founders over 125 years ago. It has grown through innovation and an unwavering commitment to its community and business clientele to approximately $2.6 billion in total assets. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors, Inc. is a Registered Investment Advisor in Goshen, NY. It was founded in 1996 and acquired by the Company in 2012.







Forward Looking Statements







Certain statements contained herein are “forward looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward looking statements may be identified by reference to a future period or periods, or by the use of forward looking terminology, such as “may,” “will,” “believe,” “expect,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “continue,” or similar terms or variations on those terms, or the negative of those terms. Forward looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, those related to the real estate and economic environment, particularly in the market areas in which the Company operates, competitive products and pricing, fiscal and monetary policies of the U.S. Government, inflation, tariffs, changes in government regulations affecting financial institutions, including regulatory fees and capital requirements, changes in prevailing interest rates, increased levels of loan delinquencies, problem assets and foreclosures, credit risk management, asset-liability management, cybersecurity risks, geopolitical conflicts, public health issues, the financial and securities markets and the availability of and costs associated with sources of liquidity.





The Company wishes to caution readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company wishes to advise readers that the factors listed above could affect the Company’s financial performance and could cause the Company’s actual results for future periods to differ materially from any opinions or statements expressed with respect to future periods in any current statements. The Company does not undertake and specifically declines any obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions that may be made to any forward looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.







For further information:







Michael Lesler





EVP & Chief Financial Officer







mlesler@orangebanktrust.com







Phone: (845) 341-5111



















ORANGE COUNTY BANCORP, INC.













CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION













(UNAUDITED)















(Dollar Amounts in thousands except per share data)

















































March 31, 2025









December 31, 2024















































ASSETS



















































Cash and due from banks





$





164,173













$





150,334













Investment securities - available-for-sale









443,797

















443,775













(Amortized cost $509,906 at March 31, 2025 and $519,567 at December 31, 2024)

















Restricted investment in bank stocks









5,525

















9,716













Loans









1,854,254

















1,815,751













Allowance for credit losses









(26,373





)













(26,077





)













Loans, net









1,827,881

















1,789,674









































Premises and equipment, net









15,904

















15,808













Accrued interest receivable









11,002

















6,680













Bank owned life insurance









42,516

















42,257













Goodwill









5,359

















5,359













Intangible assets









750

















821













Other assets









43,221

















45,503

















































TOTAL ASSETS





$





2,560,128













$





2,509,927



















































LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



















































Deposits:

























Noninterest bearing





$





654,061













$





651,135

















Interest bearing









1,627,637

















1,502,224





















Total deposits









2,281,698

















2,153,359









































FHLB advances, short term









20,500

















113,500













FHLB advances, long term









10,000

















10,000













Subordinated notes, net of issuance costs









19,609

















19,591













Accrued expenses and other liabilities









26,997

















27,946

















































TOTAL LIABILITIES









2,358,804

















2,324,396



















































STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



















































Common stock, $0.25 par value; 30,000,000 shares authorized;

























11,391,755 and 11,366,608 issued; 11,383,738 and 11,350,158 outstanding,





















at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively









2,848

















2,842













Surplus









121,546

















120,896













Retained Earnings









137,148

















129,919













Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of taxes









(60,019





)













(67,751





)









Treasury stock, at cost; 8,017 and 16,450 shares at March 31,

























2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively









(199





)













(375





)

















TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY









201,324

















185,531

















































TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





$





2,560,128













$





2,509,927































































ORANGE COUNTY BANCORP, INC.













CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME













(UNAUDITED)











(Dollar Amounts in thousands except per share data)

























For Three Months Ended March 31,

























2025









2024











INTEREST INCOME



























Interest and fees on loans





$





27,314













$





25,614

















Interest on investment securities:





























Taxable









2,664

















3,226





















Tax exempt









576

















568

















Interest on Federal funds sold and other









1,353

















1,665





















































TOTAL INTEREST INCOME









31,907

















31,073















































INTEREST EXPENSE



























Savings and NOW accounts









4,894

















4,577

















Time deposits









2,224

















2,414

















FHLB advances and borrowings









931

















2,251

















Subordinated notes









230

















230





















TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE









8,279

















9,472





















































NET INTEREST INCOME









23,628

















21,601













































Provision for credit losses









202

















(1,640





)

















NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER

































PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES









23,426

















23,241















































NONINTEREST INCOME



























Service charges on deposit accounts









290

















235

















Trust income









1,674

















1,312

















Investment advisory income









1,766

















1,575

















Earnings on bank owned life insurance









259

















242

















Other









367

















322





















TOTAL NONINTEREST INCOME









4,356

















3,686















































NONINTEREST EXPENSE



























Salaries









6,905

















6,738

















Employee benefits









2,450

















2,122

















Occupancy expense









1,277

















1,161

















Professional fees









1,347

















1,436

















Directors' fees and expenses









306

















322

















Computer software expense









1,982

















1,235

















FDIC assessment









330

















418

















Advertising expenses









389

















364

















Advisor expenses related to trust income









22

















33

















Telephone expenses









207

















187

















Intangible amortization









71

















72

















Other









1,208

















1,222





















TOTAL NONINTEREST EXPENSE









16,494

















15,310

















































Income before income taxes









11,288

















11,617













































Provision for income taxes









2,584

















2,327





















NET INCOME





$





8,704













$





9,290













































Basic and diluted earnings per share





$





0.77













$





0.82













































Weighted average shares outstanding









11,331,884

















11,269,874



































































ORANGE COUNTY BANCORP, INC.













NET INTEREST MARGIN ANALYSIS













(UNAUDITED)











(Dollar Amounts in thousands)

































































Three Months Ended March 31,













2025









2024













Average Balance









Interest









Average Rate









Average Balance









Interest









Average Rate











Assets:























































Loans Receivable (net of PPP)





$





1,829,917













$





27,311













6.05





%









$





1,738,199













$





25,611













5.91





%









PPP Loans









163

















3













7.46





%













209

















3













5.76





%









Investment securities









441,776

















3,123













2.87





%













481,530

















3,432













2.86





%









Due from banks









146,657

















1,353













3.74





%













149,596

















1,665













4.46





%









Other









7,979

















117













5.95





%













10,894

















362













13.33





%









Total interest earning assets









2,426,492

















31,907













5.33





%













2,380,428

















31,073













5.24





%









Non-interest earning assets









101,960

































94,647





























Total assets





$





2,528,452





























$





2,475,075



















































































Liabilities and equity:























































Interest-bearing demand accounts





$





357,057













$





403













0.46





%









$





360,287













$





437













0.49





%









Money market accounts









685,827

















3,634













2.15





%













620,028

















3,355













2.17





%









Savings accounts









269,019

















857













1.29





%













235,829

















785













1.34





%









Certificates of deposit









222,992

















2,224













4.04





%













209,642

















2,414













4.62





%









Total interest-bearing deposits









1,534,895

















7,118













1.88





%













1,425,786

















6,991













1.97





%









FHLB Advances and other borrowings









85,011

















931













4.44





%













167,484

















2,251













5.39





%









Subordinated notes









19,597

















230













4.76





%













19,526

















230













4.72





%









Total interest bearing liabilities









1,639,503

















8,279













2.05





%













1,612,796

















9,472













2.36





%









Non-interest bearing demand accounts









667,564

































668,439





























Other non-interest bearing liabilities









29,907

































28,446





























Total liabilities









2,336,974

































2,309,681





























Total shareholders' equity









191,478

































165,394





























Total liabilities and shareholders' equity





$





2,528,452





























$





2,475,075

















































































Net interest income













$





23,628





























$





21,601





















Interest rate spread



1























3.28





%

























2.88





%









Net interest margin



2























3.95





%

























3.64





%









Average interest earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities









148.0





%





























147.6





%













































































Notes:























































1



The Interest rate spread is the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities











2



Net interest margin is the annualized net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets















































































































ORANGE COUNTY BANCORP, INC.













SELECTED RATIOS AND OTHER DATA













(UNAUDITED)































Three Months Ended March 31,





















2025









2024











Performance Ratios:























Return on average assets (1)





1.38





%









1.50





%









Return on average equity (1)





18.18





%









22.47





%









Interest rate spread (2)





3.28





%









2.88





%









Net interest margin (3)





3.95





%









3.64





%









Dividend payout ratio (4)





16.92





%









13.95





%









Non-interest income to average total assets





0.17





%









0.15





%









Non-interest expenses to average total assets





0.65





%









0.62





%









Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities





148.00





%









147.60





%

















































At









At





















March 31, 2025









March 31, 2024











Asset Quality Ratios:























Non-performing assets to total assets





0.24





%









0.24





%









Non-performing loans to total loans





0.33





%









0.33





%









Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans





425.03





%









440.86





%









Allowance for credit losses to total loans





1.42





%









1.47





%







































Capital Ratios (5):























Total capital (to risk-weighted assets)





15.42





%









14.74





%









Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets)





14.16





%









13.49





%









Common equity tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets)





14.16





%









13.49





%









Tier 1 capital (to average assets)





10.41





%









9.72





%





































Notes:

























(1)









Annualized for the three month periods ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.









(2)









Represents the difference between the weighted-average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted-average cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the periods.









(3)









The net interest margin represents net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets for the periods.









(4)









The dividend payout ratio represents dividends paid per share divided by net income per share.









(5)









Ratios are for the Bank only.



























































ORANGE COUNTY BANCORP, INC.













SELECTED OPERATING DATA













(UNAUDITED)











(Dollar Amounts in thousands except per share data)













Three Months Ended March 31,













2025









2024









Interest income





$





31,907













$





31,073













Interest expense









8,279

















9,472













Net interest income









23,628

















21,601













Provision for credit losses









202

















(1,640





)









Net interest income after provision for credit losses









23,426

















23,241













Noninterest income









4,356

















3,686













Noninterest expenses









16,494

















15,310













Income before income taxes









11,288

















11,617













Provision for income taxes









2,584

















2,327













Net income





$





8,704













$





9,290

































Basic and diluted earnings per share





$





0.77













$





0.82













Weighted average common shares outstanding









11,331,884

















11,269,874





































At









At













March 31, 2025









December 31, 2024









Book value per share





$





17.69













$





16.35













Net tangible book value per share (1)





$





17.15













$





15.80













Outstanding common shares









11,383,738

















11,350,158

































Notes:





















(1) Net tangible book value represents the amount of total tangible assets reduced by our total liabilities. Tangible assets are calculated by reducing total assets, as defined by GAAP, by $5,359 in goodwill and $750, and $821 in other intangible assets for March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively.



















































ORANGE COUNTY BANCORP, INC.













LOAN COMPOSITION













(UNAUDITED)











(Dollar Amounts in thousands)













At March 31, 2025









At December 31, 2024













Amount









Percent









Amount









Percent









Commercial and industrial (a)





$





247,284













13.34





%









$





242,390













13.35





%









Commercial real estate









1,381,719













74.52





%













1,362,054













75.01





%









Commercial real estate construction









97,703













5.27





%













80,993













4.46





%









Residential real estate









73,090













3.94





%













74,973













4.13





%









Home equity









18,211













0.98





%













17,365













0.96





%









Consumer









36,247













1.95





%













37,976













2.09





%









Total loans









1,854,254













100.00





%













1,815,751













100.00





%









Allowance for loan losses









26,373

























26,077





















Total loans, net





$





1,827,881





















$





1,789,674

























































(a) - Includes PPP loans of:





$





159





















$





170















































































ORANGE COUNTY BANCORP, INC.













DEPOSITS BY ACCOUNT TYPE













(UNAUDITED)











(Dollar Amounts in thousands)













At March 31, 2025









At December 31, 2024













Amount









Percent









Average Rate









Amount









Percent









Average Rate









Noninterest-bearing demand accounts





$





654,061













28.66





%









0.00





%









$





651,135













30.24





%









0.00





%









Interest bearing demand accounts









381,878













16.74





%









0.48





%













331,115













15.38





%









0.42





%









Money market accounts









703,384













30.83





%









2.14





%













679,082













31.54





%









2.15





%









Savings accounts









282,563













12.38





%









1.23





%













271,014













12.59





%









1.25





%









Certificates of Deposit









259,812













11.39





%









3.93





%













221,013













10.26





%









3.97





%









Total





$





2,281,698













100.00





%









1.34





%









$





2,153,359













100.00





%









1.31





%



















































































ORANGE COUNTY BANCORP, INC.













NON-PERFORMING ASSETS













(UNAUDITED)















(Dollar Amounts in thousands)

































March 31, 2025









December 31, 2024





























Non-accrual loans:





















Commercial and industrial





$





200













$





293













Commercial real estate









6,000

















6,000













Commercial real estate construction









-

















-













Residential real estate









5

















6













Home equity









-

















-













Consumer









-

















-













Total non-accrual loans









6,205

















6,299













Accruing loans 90 days or more past due:





















Commercial and industrial









-

















-













Commercial real estate









-

















-













Commercial real estate construction









-

















-













Residential real estate









-

















-













Home equity









-

















-













Consumer









-

















-













Total loans 90 days or more past due









-

















-













Total non-performing loans









6,205

















6,299













Other real estate owned









-

















-













Other non-performing assets









-

















-













Total non-performing assets





$





6,205













$





6,299

































Ratios:





















Total non-performing loans to total loans









0.33





%













0.35





%









Total non-performing loans to total assets









0.24





%













0.25





%









Total non-performing assets to total assets









0.24





%













0.25





%









Net-chargeoffs to total loans









0.00





%













0.00





%



























