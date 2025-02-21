Orange County Bancorp, Inc. Declares $0.13 Cash Dividend Per Share

Orange County Bancorp, Inc. declared a $0.13 cash dividend per share, payable on March 17, 2025.

Orange County Bancorp, Inc. has announced a cash dividend of $0.13 per share for its common stock, set to be paid on March 17, 2025, to shareholders recorded by March 4, 2025. The company, which oversees Orange Bank & Trust Company and Hudson Valley Investment Advisors, Inc., reflects a legacy dating back over 125 years, during which it has grown to about $2.5 billion in total assets through a commitment to innovation and community service. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors, established in 1996, became part of the Bancorp in 2012.

Potential Positives

Announcement of a $0.13 cash dividend per share underscores the company's commitment to returning value to its shareholders.

The dividend payment reinforces the company's financial stability and growth, having reached approximately $2.5 billion in total assets.

The press release highlights Orange County Bancorp's long-standing history and dedication to community and business clientele, enhancing its reputation in the financial sector.

Potential Negatives

The announcement of a $0.13 cash dividend per share may indicate limited profitability or cash flow challenges, as the company might be reallocating cash reserves instead of investing in growth opportunities.

The timing of the dividend payment, coming in March 2025, might raise concerns among investors about the company's future financial stability if there are expectations for higher dividends or performance metrics.

FAQ

What is the recent dividend announced by Orange County Bancorp?

Orange County Bancorp has declared a cash dividend of $0.13 per share of its common stock.

When will the dividend be paid?

The dividend will be paid on March 17, 2025.

Who is eligible to receive the dividend?

Shareholders of record on March 4, 2025, are eligible to receive the dividend.

What companies are under Orange County Bancorp?

Orange County Bancorp is the parent company of Orange Bank & Trust Company and Hudson Valley Investment Advisors, Inc.

How long has Orange Bank & Trust Company been operating?

Orange Bank & Trust Company has been operating for over 125 years, founded by 14 founders with a community vision.

$OBT Insider Trading Activity

$OBT insiders have traded $OBT stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OBT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOSEPH A RUHL (Reg Pres, Westchester County) sold 910 shares for an estimated $52,552

STEPHEN ROONEY (SVP, Chief Credit Officer) sold 700 shares for an estimated $40,817

MICHAEL LISTNER (SVP and Chief Risk Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 589 shares for an estimated $34,986 .

. MICHAEL J GILFEATHER (President and CEO) has made 2 purchases buying 525 shares for an estimated $29,226 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. GREGORY SOUSA (EVP and Deputy CLO) sold 426 shares for an estimated $23,430

MICHAEL J COULTER (EVP and CLO) sold 426 shares for an estimated $22,505

$OBT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 58 institutional investors add shares of $OBT stock to their portfolio, and 9 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

MIDDLETOWN, N.Y., Feb. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: OBT), parent company of Orange Bank & Trust Company and Hudson Valley Investment Advisors, Inc. today announced a declaration of a $0.13 cash dividend per share of its common stock. The dividend will be paid on March 17, 2025 to shareholders of record on March 4, 2025.







About Orange County Bancorp Inc.







Orange County Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company of Orange Bank & Trust Company and Hudson Valley Investment Advisors, Inc. Orange Bank & Trust Company is an independent bank that began with the vision of 14 founders over 125 years ago. It has grown through innovation and an unwavering commitment to its community and business clientele to approximately $2.5 billion in total assets. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors, Inc. is a Registered Investment Advisor in Goshen, NY. It was founded in 1996 and acquired by the Company in 2012.





