Orange close to deal over using Italy's Open Fiber network for business clients - source

MILAN, June 10 (Reuters) - France's Orange ORAN.PA is close to signing a contract to use the broadband network of Open Fiber, owned by Italian utility Enel ENEI.MI and state lender CDP, for a business client offer in Italy, a source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

The source added that the parties were in the process of finalising the contract, which was of a commercial nature.

Orange and Open Fiber had no comment.

(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes and Elvira Pollina in MILAN, additional reporting Mathieu Rosemain in PARIS; editing by Agnieszka Flak)

