Orange close to deal over using Italy's Open Fiber network for business clients - source

France's Orange is close to signing a contract to use the broadband network of Open Fiber, owned by Italian utility Enel and state lender CDP, for a business client offer in Italy, a source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

The source added that the parties were in the process of finalising the contract, which was of a commercial nature.

Orange and Open Fiber had no comment.

