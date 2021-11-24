ORAN

Orange CEO set to hand in resignation on Wednesday-source

Credit: REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Stephane Richard, the CEO of France's biggest telecoms group Orange ORAN.PA, will hand over his resignation at a board meeting on Wednesday after being convicted for complicity in the misuse of public funds by an appeals court, a source said.

Two separate sources said Richard would likely remain in office on an interim basis while the state-controlled company looks for another chief executive and a new chairman.

