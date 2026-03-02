Markets

Orange Business, Tech Mahindra Enter Exclusive Talks For 5-Year Digital Transformation Partnership

March 02, 2026 — 02:29 am EST

(RTTNews) - Orange S.A. (ORA.PA, ORANY) and Tech Mahindra Ltd. (TECHM.NS, 532755), on Monday entered exclusive negotiations for a non-equity, five-year strategic partnership to accelerate digital transformation for enterprise customers globally.

The proposed partnership is subject to consultations with relevant employee representative bodies.

Under the plan, a portion of Orange Business' customer support, quote-to-bill and post-sales operations outside France would be outsourced to Tech Mahindra.

The company said that the collaboration would combine Orange Business' strengths in networks, cloud, platforms and cybersecurity with Tech Mahindra's integration and delivery capabilities, focusing on AI-driven, automated and secure digital solutions.

The companies intend to adopt a joint go-to-market strategy to drive regional growth, innovation and scalable services for international customers.

Tech Mahindra is expected to gain scale benefits and use Orange's infrastructure to offer additional value-added services, while a joint operational review will focus on improving automation, efficiency and customer experience.

On Friday, Orange S.A. closed trading 1.96% higher at EUR 18.19 on the Paris Stock Exchange.

Tech Mahindra is currently trading 1.71% lesser at INR1,334.40 on the National Stock Exchange.

