Orange Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for ORAN

In trading on Friday, shares of Orange (Symbol: ORAN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $11.73, changing hands as low as $11.62 per share. Orange shares are currently trading off about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ORAN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ORAN's low point in its 52 week range is $9.9324 per share, with $14.11 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $11.64.

