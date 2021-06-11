Orange blames network outage on software failure - audit

PARIS, June 11 (Reuters) - Orange ORAN.PA, France's biggest telecoms operator, said on Friday that the glitch that prevented calls to French emergency services for several hours last week stemmed from a software failure that disturbed calls servers, after an internal investigation.

The Paris-based group said the software failure had been identified and solved by its equipment supplier, which it did not name.

Orange reiterated that the glitch was not caused by a cyberattack.

(Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain)

((Mathieu.Rosemain@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 8098 1239; Reuters Messaging: mathieu.rosemain.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: https://twitter.com/MathieuRosemain))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.