Orange Belgium Signs Agreement With Nethys To Acquire 75% Minus One Share In VOO

(RTTNews) - Orange Belgium said that it has signed an agreement with Nethys to acquire 75% minus one share in VOO SA. The transaction is based on an enterprise value of 1.8 billion euros for 100% of the capital.

VOO is a telecom operator that owns the cable network in the Walloon region and part of the Brussels region. VOO offers a portfolio of fixed and mobile telephony, broadband Internet and television services.

Nethys will retain a minority stake in VOO and governance rights to guarantee the implementation of the industrial and social project.

The closing of the transaction is subject to customary conditions precedent, including the approval of the European Commission expected in 2022.

