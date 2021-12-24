Markets
ORAN

Orange Belgium Signs Agreement With Nethys To Acquire 75% Minus One Share In VOO

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Orange Belgium said that it has signed an agreement with Nethys to acquire 75% minus one share in VOO SA. The transaction is based on an enterprise value of 1.8 billion euros for 100% of the capital.

VOO is a telecom operator that owns the cable network in the Walloon region and part of the Brussels region. VOO offers a portfolio of fixed and mobile telephony, broadband Internet and television services.

Nethys will retain a minority stake in VOO and governance rights to guarantee the implementation of the industrial and social project.

The closing of the transaction is subject to customary conditions precedent, including the approval of the European Commission expected in 2022.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ORAN

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular