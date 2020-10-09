ORAN

Orange Belgium selects Nokia for deployment of its 5G network

Orange Belgium, a subsidiary of France's Orange, said on Friday it had selected Nokia's gear both for the renewal of its existing networks and the rollout of its future 5G network, confirming a Reuters story.

Reuters reported on Thursday that the Belgian telecom operator as well as its local rival Proximus PROX.BR had decided to progressively replace Huawei-made mobile equipment in Belgium and Luxembourg with Nokia's gear.

