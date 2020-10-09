Orange Belgium selects Nokia for deployment of its 5G network

PARIS, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Orange Belgium OBEL.PA, a subsidiary of France's Orange ORAN.PA, said on Friday it had selected Nokia's NOKIA.HE gear both for the renewal of its existing networks and the rollout of its future 5G network, confirming a Reuters story.

Reuters reported on Thursday that the Belgian telecom operator as well as its local rival Proximus PROX.BR had decided to progressively replace Huawei-made mobile equipment in Belgium and Luxembourg with Nokia's gear.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

