Orange Belgium FY24 EBITDAaL Rises; Total Revenues Up 1.7%

(RTTNews) - Orange Belgium Group reported that its fiscal 2024 net profit was 17.2 million euros compared to a loss of 10.8 million euros, prior year. Profit per share was 0.33 euros compared to breakeven, prior year. Operating profit or EBIT increased to 118.9 million euros from 78.8 million euros. EBITDAaL was 544.3 million euros, up 10.1% on a comparable basis. Fiscal 2024 revenues were 1.99 billion euros compared to 1.75 billion euros.

Orange Belgium's Board will not propose a dividend for fiscal 2024.

Looking foward, for fiscal 2025, the company targets an EBITDAaL between 545 million euros and 565 million euros.

