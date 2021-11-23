Orange Belgium Enters Talks For Acquisition Of 75% Of Capital Minus One Share Of VOO SA

(RTTNews) - Orange Belgium, a subsidiary of the Orange Group, announced it was selected by Nethys to enter into exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of 75% of the capital minus one share of VOO SA. The enterprise value is 1.8 billion euros for 100% of the capital. Orange Belgium would finance the deal by increasing its debt, with the support of Orange SA.

The company noted that the acquisition of VOO will enable Orange Belgium to operate a very high-speed network in Wallonia and part of Brussels.

