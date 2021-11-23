Markets
ORAN

Orange Belgium Enters Talks For Acquisition Of 75% Of Capital Minus One Share Of VOO SA

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Orange Belgium, a subsidiary of the Orange Group, announced it was selected by Nethys to enter into exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of 75% of the capital minus one share of VOO SA. The enterprise value is 1.8 billion euros for 100% of the capital. Orange Belgium would finance the deal by increasing its debt, with the support of Orange SA.

The company noted that the acquisition of VOO will enable Orange Belgium to operate a very high-speed network in Wallonia and part of Brussels.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ORAN

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular