Orange beats forecasts in third quarter, raises interim dividend

PARIS, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Telecoms operator Orange ORAN.PA posted on Thursday a 0.4% decline in its third-quarter core operating profit, beating market expectations thanks to continued proceeds from French peers that are co-financing its broadband fibre network.

The earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation after leases (EBITDAaL) fell to 3.58 billion euros ($4.23 billion) over the July through Septembre period, the Paris-based company said in a statement.

This slightly beat the average of 19 analyst estimates compiled by the company, which predicted a fall of 0.6%. Quarterly sales were up by 0.8% to 10.6 billion euros, also beating the consensus.

Orange confirmed its full-year targets, including an expected drop of around 1% in core profit. It will increase its interim dividend by 10 euro cents to 40 cents and pledged to return to a dividend of 0.70 euro per share for 2020.

($1 = 0.8461 euros)

(Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain, Editing by Sarah White)

((Mathieu.Rosemain@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 4949 5182; Reuters Messaging: mathieu.rosemain.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: https://twitter.com/MathieuRosemain))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.