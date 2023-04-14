Markets

Orange Appoints Alstom's Laurent Martinez As CFO, Effective Sept. 1

April 14, 2023 — 06:37 am EDT

(RTTNews) - French telecom major Orange group (ORAN) announced the appointment of Laurent Martinez, the current Chief Financial Officer of French rolling stock maker Alstom SA, as Executive Director in charge of Finance, Performance and Development from September 1.

Jean-Michel Thibaud, Deputy Chief Financial Officer of the Group, will act as interim manager during this transition period.

Martinez has been Alstom's Chief Financial Officer and member of its Executive Committee since July 2018.

Martinez in 1996 joined Astrium, the defense and space subsidiary of Airbus, where he held several management positions in controlling. In 2004, he became Finance Director before being appointed Director of Controlling, Performance and Accounting for the Airbus group in 2009. He took over as head of the Airbus Services Business Unit in 2015.

Christel Heydemann, Chief Executive Officer of Orange, said, "His experience in business transformation will be of great value for the deployment of our new strategic plan Lead the Future."

In Paris, Alstom shares were trading at 21.90 euros, down 3.10 percent.

