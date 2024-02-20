News & Insights

Orange and MasMovil get EU nod for joint venture in Spain

February 20, 2024 — 08:30 am EST

Written by Piotr Lipinski for Reuters ->

BRUSSELS, Feb 20 (Reuters) - The EU Commission on Tuesday approved a tie-up between French telecoms group Orange ORAN.PA and Spain's MasMovil, after the pair offered remedies to address antitrust concerns.

The approval is conditional on compliance with the remedies offered, including divesting spectrum held by MasMovil to Romania's Digi DIGI.BX across two medium frequency bands and one high frequency band.

The have also pledged to enter an optional national roaming agreement with Digi, giving it access to the Orange-MasMovil network to complement Digi's own, which it will start rolling out with the use of the divested spectrum, the Commission said.

