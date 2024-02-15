Orange 2023 core profit beats forecast on solid performance in Europe

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Orange ORAN.PA, France's biggest telecoms operator, reported full-year core operating profit slightly ahead of expectations on Thursday, driven by a solid performance in Europe and higher pricing in a less dynamic market.

The company's annual earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation after leases (EBITDAaL) rose 1.3% to 13.04 billion euros ($13.99 billion) on a comparable basis.

That beat analysts' forecast of 13 billion euros in a poll compiled by the company.

For 2024, the group expects low single-digit growth in core operating profit, with organic cash flow of at least 3.8 billion euros.

(Reporting by Diana Mandiá in Gdansk; editing by Milla Nissi)

((diana.mandiaalvarez@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.