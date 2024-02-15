News & Insights

Orange 2023 core profit beats forecast on solid performance in Europe

Credit: REUTERS/GONZALO FUENTES

February 15, 2024 — 01:30 am EST

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Orange ORAN.PA, France's biggest telecoms operator, reported full-year core operating profit slightly ahead of expectations on Thursday, driven by a solid performance in Europe and higher pricing in a less dynamic market.

The company's annual earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation after leases (EBITDAaL) rose 1.3% to 13.04 billion euros ($13.99 billion) on a comparable basis.

That beat analysts' forecast of 13 billion euros in a poll compiled by the company.

For 2024, the group expects low single-digit growth in core operating profit, with organic cash flow of at least 3.8 billion euros.

