ORAN Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Orange (Symbol: ORAN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $11.77, changing hands as high as $11.84 per share. Orange shares are currently trading up about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ORAN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, ORAN's low point in its 52 week range is $10.2101 per share, with $13.08 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $11.80.
