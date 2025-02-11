Oramed's New OraTech Venture Aims To Revolutionize Diabetes Care With Oral Insulin Delivery

(RTTNews) - Oramed Pharmaceuticals (ORMP) on Tuesday announced a transformative joint venture with Hefei Tianhui Biotech Co., Ltd. (HTIT), launching OraTech Pharmaceuticals Inc.

This new company will focus on accelerating the development and commercialization of Oramed's oral insulin technology and other Protein Oral Delivery or POD technologies.

Through this collaboration, Oramed aims to revolutionize diabetes care and chronic disease management.

As part of the agreement, Oramed shareholders will receive a stake in OraTech, which is expected to go public on Nasdaq, providing an opportunity for them to participate directly in OraTech's future success.

The joint venture will also see HTIT investing $60 million, while Oramed will contribute $15 million.

In addition to this financial backing, HTIT will supply the oral insulin capsules, leveraging its state-of-the-art manufacturing capabilities.

A pivotal Phase 3 trial for oral insulin is set to begin this quarter in the U.S., with OraTech leading the registration efforts for oral insulin in multiple countries, including China, where a Marketing Authorization Application has already been submitted.

This collaboration, supported by significant capital investment and expertise from both Oramed and HTIT, aims to position OraTech at the forefront of oral biologics and chronic disease treatments, paving the way for groundbreaking advancements in diabetes care.

