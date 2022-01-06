Oramed Pharmaceuticals Updates 1 Key Risk Factor

Shares of oral drug delivery systems, Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ORMP) have gained 180.3% over the past year. OMRP is focused on developing solutions for the treatment of diabetes, with two pipeline candidates - ORMD-0801 and ORMD-0901.

ORMD-0801 is being developed for treating diabetes and is currently under Phase-3 studies. Notably, ORMD-0801 can potentially become the first oral insulin capsule available commercially. Meanwhile, ORMD-0901 is targeted for type-2 diabetes.

Moreover, Oravax Medical, wherein Oramed is the largest shareholder, recently entered into a cooperation and purchase agreement with Vietnam’s Tan Thanh Holdings.

This agreement includes a 10 million dose pre-order of oral COVID-19 vaccines from Oravax (currently under development). Additionally, the two companies have agreed on potential follow-on orders.

With these developments in mind, let’s have a look at what’s changed in Oramed’s key risk factors that investors should know.

Risk Factors

According to the TipRanks Risk Factors tool, Oramed’s top risk category is Finance & Corporate, contributing 43% (compared to a sector average of 29%) to the total 35 risks identified. In its recent annual report, the company has added one key risk factor under the Finance & Corporate risk category.

Oramed noted that its current and any future joint ventures could limit the company’s flexibility with jointly owned investments. The risk also remains that Oramed may not achieve the expected benefits from such arrangements.

The possibility also remains that Oramed may have to contribute additional capital to the joint venture or that its partners may have other objectives, which could be inconsistent with Oramed’s goals.

Wall Street’s Take

On December 30, H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on the stock, with a price target of $32 (170.5% upside potential).

Wall Street’s top analysts have a Strong Buy Consensus rating on Oramed based on 4 unanimous Buys. The average Oramed Pharmaceuticals price target of $34.25 implies a potential upside of 189.5%.

Download the TipRanks mobile app now

Related News:

Blackstone Prices Senior Notes Offering Worth $1.5B

Amyris & ImmunityBio Conclude Joint Venture; Shares Jump

Genprex Granted Fast Track Designation for REQORSA; Shares Jump 167%

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.