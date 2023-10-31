Oramed Pharmaceuticals (ORMP) Price Target Increased by 57.50% to 3.21

The average one-year price target for Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) has been revised to 3.21 / share. This is an increase of 57.50% from the prior estimate of 2.04 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.02 to a high of 4.52 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 77.51% from the latest reported closing price of 1.81 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 68 funds or institutions reporting positions in Oramed Pharmaceuticals. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 11.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ORMP is 0.04%, a decrease of 18.89%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 39.26% to 2,365K shares. The put/call ratio of ORMP is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BML Capital Management holds 781K shares representing 1.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 850K shares, representing a decrease of 8.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ORMP by 31.59% over the last quarter.

Two Sigma Advisers holds 191K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 445K shares, representing a decrease of 133.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ORMP by 30.52% over the last quarter.

Gsa Capital Partners Llp holds 165K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

ITEQ - BlueStar Israel Technology ETF holds 99K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 69K shares, representing an increase of 30.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ORMP by 145.29% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 91K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 101K shares, representing a decrease of 11.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ORMP by 380.71% over the last quarter.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Oramed Pharmaceuticals is a platform technology pioneer in the field of oral delivery solutions for drugs currently delivered via injection. Established in 2006, with offices in the United States and Israel, Oramed has developed a novel Protein Oral Delivery (POD™) technology. Oramed is seeking to revolutionize the treatment of diabetes through its proprietary lead candidate, ORMD-0801, which has the potential to be the first commercial oral insulin capsulefor the treatment of diabetes. The Company has completed multiple Phase II clinical trials under an Investigational New Drug application with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. In addition, Oramed is developing an oral GLP-1 (Glucagon-like peptide-1) analog capsule, ORMD-0901.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.