Oramed Pharmaceuticals (ORMP) Price Target Increased by 36.51% to 4.39

The average one-year price target for Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) has been revised to 4.39 / share. This is an increase of 36.51% from the prior estimate of 3.21 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4.34 to a high of 4.52 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 102.12% from the latest reported closing price of 2.17 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 75 funds or institutions reporting positions in Oramed Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 5.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ORMP is 0.03%, a decrease of 35.80%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.05% to 2,433K shares. The put/call ratio of ORMP is 0.13, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BML Capital Management holds 781K shares representing 1.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 850K shares, representing a decrease of 8.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ORMP by 31.59% over the last quarter.

Rathbone Brothers holds 290K shares representing 0.72% ownership of the company.

Two Sigma Advisers holds 166K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 191K shares, representing a decrease of 15.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ORMP by 36.30% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 154K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 91K shares, representing an increase of 40.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ORMP by 66.60% over the last quarter.

ITEQ - BlueStar Israel Technology ETF holds 99K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 69K shares, representing an increase of 30.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ORMP by 145.29% over the last quarter.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Oramed Pharmaceuticals is a platform technology pioneer in the field of oral delivery solutions for drugs currently delivered via injection. Established in 2006, with offices in the United States and Israel, Oramed has developed a novel Protein Oral Delivery (POD™) technology. Oramed is seeking to revolutionize the treatment of diabetes through its proprietary lead candidate, ORMD-0801, which has the potential to be the first commercial oral insulin capsulefor the treatment of diabetes. The Company has completed multiple Phase II clinical trials under an Investigational New Drug application with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. In addition, Oramed is developing an oral GLP-1 (Glucagon-like peptide-1) analog capsule, ORMD-0901.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.