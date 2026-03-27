Oramed Pharmaceuticals (ORMP) Price Target Increased by 92.31% to 6.38

The average one-year price target for Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqCM:ORMP) has been revised to $6.38 / share. This is an increase of 92.31% from the prior estimate of $3.32 dated May 31, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $6.31 to a high of $6.56 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 92.02% from the latest reported closing price of $3.32 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 59 funds or institutions reporting positions in Oramed Pharmaceuticals. This is an decrease of 12 owner(s) or 16.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ORMP is 0.20%, an increase of 76.04%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 48.46% to 11,059K shares. The put/call ratio of ORMP is 0.02, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BML Capital Management holds 3,167K shares representing 7.96% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Aquamarine Financial holds 1,973K shares representing 4.96% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SB Capital Management holds 1,900K shares representing 4.77% ownership of the company.

Murchinson holds 1,340K shares representing 3.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,752K shares , representing a decrease of 30.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ORMP by 4.76% over the last quarter.

Boothbay Fund Management holds 612K shares representing 1.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 845K shares , representing a decrease of 38.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ORMP by 19.83% over the last quarter.

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