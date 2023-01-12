Oramed Pharma Plunges After Its Diabetes Drug Failed In Late-stage Study

(RTTNews) - Shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP) are falling more than 75% Thursday morning after the company's investigational drug ORMD-0801 for the treatment of Type 2 Diabetes failed in late-stage study.

Phase 3 study comparing the efficacy of ORMD-0801 to placebo in patients with Type 2 Diabetes did not meet its primary goal of glycemic control improvement, the company said.

ORMP, currently at $2.60, touched a new low of $2.32 this morning.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.