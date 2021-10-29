Oral COVID-19 Treatment Might Help Merck's (NYSE:MRK) Lagging Returns

By Stjepan Kalinic

After the positive earnings results, Merck & Co., Inc.(NYSE: MRK)finally broke out of the yearly range. With cancer treatment and vaccine segments leading the revenue, the stock is now almost back on the all-time high.

Earnings Results

Non-GAAP EPS: US$1.75 (beat by US$0.20)

US$1.75 (beat by US$0.20) GAAP EPS: US$1.80 (beat by US$0.45)

US$1.80 (beat by US$0.45) Revenue: US$13.15b (beat by US$830m)

The revenue grew 20% Y/Y, and EPS increased 96% Y/Y. The company increased the revenue and earnings forecast, now expecting between US$47.4b and US$47.9b.

The majority of the positive revenue trend was driven by the cancer treatment and vaccine segments.

Antiviral Pill and New Cancer Research Partnership

After Atea Pharmaceuticals hit the road bump with their Phase 2 trial, Merck is looking to win FDA's approval for oral antiviral COVID-19 treatment – Molnupiravir.

The drug is under development in partnership with Ridgeback Biotherapeutics L.P. The advisory committee meeting is scheduled for November 30 to discuss the medication and its effectiveness. Potential Molnupiravir sales are not part of the current revenue guidance. Furthermore, Merck is looking to price the treatment so it will be affordable for 105 developing countries.

Yet, it is not all about COVID-19. As mentioned, the company is driving revenues with the cancer treatment segment. This position might get stronger as they've entered into a clinical trial collaboration with Gilead Sciences (NasdaqGS: GILD). The latter will sponsor a global Phase 3 trial to evaluate triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) treatment.

Outlining Total Returns

One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Over half a decade, Merck managed to grow its earnings per share at 5.9% a year. This EPS growth is lower than the 8% average annual increase in the share price. This suggests that market participants hold the company in higher regard these days. And that's hardly shocking given the track record of growth.

Below, you can see how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

It is, of course, excellent to see how Merck has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return and the share price return for any given stock. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. In the case of Merck, it has a TSR of 81% for the last 5 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

Managing Expectations

Merck shareholders are up 24% for the year (even including dividends). Unfortunately, this falls short of the market return. On the bright side, that's still a gain, and it's better than the average return of 13% over half a decade. This could indicate that the company is winning over new investors as it pursues its strategy.

According to some estimates, molnupiravir costs US$17.74 to produce, but the company charges the U.S. government US$712 - obviously extremely profitable. While the stock is almost at the new all-time highs, anyone can guess how much is already priced in.

To understand Merck better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that Merck is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis, you should know about...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market-weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on U.S. exchanges.

