Oragenics To Pursue Development Of NT-CoV2-1 With Inspirevax's BDX301 Intranasal Mucosal Adjuvant

(RTTNews) - Oragenics, Inc. (OGEN) has entered into a license agreement with Inspirevax Inc. for its intranasal mucosal adjuvant, BDX301, for the development of NT-CoV2-1, the company's lead intranasal COVID-19 vaccine candidate. Oragenics will pursue the development of NT-CoV2-1 with Inspirevax's BDX301 intranasal mucosal adjuvant. Oragenics will make clinical, regulatory and commercial milestone payments, as well as tiered royalty payments.

Kimberly Murphy, CEO of Oragenics, said: "There is an unmet medical need for an intranasal COVID-19 vaccine. We are currently evaluating formulation options for NT-CoV2-1 and assessing various regulatory pathways to advance this program efficiently and thoughtfully. We are working diligently to advance the program and intend to provide an update in mid-2023."

