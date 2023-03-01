Markets
OGEN

Oragenics To Pursue Development Of NT-CoV2-1 With Inspirevax's BDX301 Intranasal Mucosal Adjuvant

March 01, 2023 — 08:11 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Oragenics, Inc. (OGEN) has entered into a license agreement with Inspirevax Inc. for its intranasal mucosal adjuvant, BDX301, for the development of NT-CoV2-1, the company's lead intranasal COVID-19 vaccine candidate. Oragenics will pursue the development of NT-CoV2-1 with Inspirevax's BDX301 intranasal mucosal adjuvant. Oragenics will make clinical, regulatory and commercial milestone payments, as well as tiered royalty payments.

Kimberly Murphy, CEO of Oragenics, said: "There is an unmet medical need for an intranasal COVID-19 vaccine. We are currently evaluating formulation options for NT-CoV2-1 and assessing various regulatory pathways to advance this program efficiently and thoughtfully. We are working diligently to advance the program and intend to provide an update in mid-2023."

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

OGEN

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.