Oragenics Targets Human Trials On Covid-19 Vaccine By Early 2021; Stops Trial On Oral Mucositis

(RTTNews) - Oragenics Inc. (OGEN) said that it aims to bring Covid-19 vaccine candidate into human clinical trials by early 2021. Meanwhile, the company has terminated its clinical development program with AG013 for the treatment of severe oral mucositis in cancer patients, due to overall lack of efficacy.

In Friday pre-market trade, OGEN is trading at $1.06 up $0.09 or 9.28 percent.

Oragenics said it is working with Aragen Bioscience to advance Oragenics' recently acquired COVID-19 vaccine candidate, TerraCoV2. The National Institutes of Health-created stabilized pre-fusion spike protein gene has been successfully inserted into Chinese Hamster Cells and "mini-pool" production and analytical development are underway. The transfer to full-scale manufacture is expected to commence later this summer.

Separately, Oragenics has determined to cease further development of AG013 by discontinuing the trial and withdrawing the applicable Investigational New Drug application. The decisions followed a further review of new data and other factors related to the company's international multicenter Phase 2 clinical trial of AG013 in oral mucositis.

Alan Joslyn, President and CEO of Oragenics said, "Although the Phase 2 AG013 clinical trial demonstrated activity in certain patient populations, the overall lack of efficacy along with other factors, inclusive of strategic product portfolio considerations, led us to the decision to discontinue further development of AG013 under the ECC."

As a result, on July 9, 2020, Oragenics, Precigen mutually agreed to terminate the exclusive channel collaboration agreement for AG013 as a treatment of severe oral mucositis in cancer patients.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.