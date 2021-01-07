Markets
Oragenics Reaches Deal With Adjuvance For Use Of Adjuvant TQL1055 In Terra CoV-2 Vaccine

(RTTNews) - Oragenics, Inc. (OGEN) has entered into a material transfer agreement with Adjuvance Technologies Inc. for use of the adjuvant TQL1055 in the company's Terra CoV-2 vaccine against COVID-19. The agreement calls for TQL1055 to be used in pre-clinical animal studies.

Alan Joslyn, CEO of Oragenics, said: "Following our Type B Pre-IND meeting with the FDA, we were asked to conduct additional preclinical animal testing for inclusion in our IND filing. Access to TQL1055 will permit us to generate the data necessary to continue development of the vaccine along our currently expected timelines."

