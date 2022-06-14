Markets
Oragenics Publishes Intranasal Vaccine Candidate Studies In Scientific Journal

(RTTNews) - Oragenics, Inc. (OGEN) announced publication of positive data for its NT-CoV2-1 Intranasal COVID-19 vaccine candidate in a peer-reviewed scientific journal. The article, which was published as a preprint in bioRxiv, describes studies that evaluated the spike protein subunit vaccine formulation. The authors concluded that the intranasal formulation induced robust antigen-specific IgG and IgA titers in the blood and lungs of mice and was highly efficacious in a hamster challenge model, reducing the viral load below the limit of detection. In both mice and hamsters, the antibodies had strong neutralizing activity, preventing the cellular binding of the viral spike protein.

"These published data, and our on-going GLP toxicology study will be part of our preclinical data package seeking permission to enter our first-in human clinical trials," said Frederick Telling, Executive Chairman of Oragenics.

