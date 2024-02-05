News & Insights

OGEN

Oragenics Preparing For Phase II Trial In Treatment Of Concussion - Quick Facts

February 05, 2024 — 09:00 am EST

(RTTNews) - Oragenics, Inc. (OGEN) said it is preparing for a Phase II clinical trial using its drug - device combination for the treatment of mild Traumatic Brain Injury, aka concussion. The company's lead drug candidate, ONP-002, is a new chemical entity designed to target the brain through self-propelled powdered delivery into the nasal cavity. A 40-patient Phase I study showed ONP-002 to be safe and well-tolerated, the company noted.

Oragenics has begun the final process of synthesizing and formulating the drug needed for Phase II clinical trial.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

Stocks mentioned

OGEN

