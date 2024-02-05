Oragenics Preparing For Phase II Trial In Treatment Of Concussion - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Oragenics, Inc. (OGEN) said it is preparing for a Phase II clinical trial using its drug - device combination for the treatment of mild Traumatic Brain Injury, aka concussion. The company's lead drug candidate, ONP-002, is a new chemical entity designed to target the brain through self-propelled powdered delivery into the nasal cavity. A 40-patient Phase I study showed ONP-002 to be safe and well-tolerated, the company noted.

Oragenics has begun the final process of synthesizing and formulating the drug needed for Phase II clinical trial.

