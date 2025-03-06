Oragenics, Inc. Submits Investigator's Brochure for Phase II Clinical Trial of ONP-002 in Australia for Mild Traumatic Brain Injury

Oragenics submitted its Investigator's Brochure for ONP-002, preparing for a Phase II trial for mild traumatic brain injury.

Quiver AI Summary

Oragenics, Inc., a biotechnology company based in Sarasota, Florida, announced the submission of its Investigator’s Brochure for its upcoming Phase II clinical trial of ONP-002, a novel intranasal neurosteroid aimed at treating mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI) or concussions. This submission follows promising preclinical data and a Phase I study that confirmed the drug's safety. The Phase II trial will involve 40 participants, randomized to receive either ONP-002 or a placebo, with assessments focused on safety, tolerability, and cognitive recovery. The trial is anticipated to start soon upon receiving regulatory approvals, reflecting Oragenics' commitment to addressing the unmet medical need for effective concussion treatments. CEO Janet Huffman expressed optimism about the trial and its potential impact on patients suffering from mTBI.

Potential Positives

Oragenics has submitted an Investigator’s Brochure for ONP-002, marking a significant step toward initiating a Phase II clinical trial for a potential treatment for mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI).

The Phase II trial aims to establish the feasibility and safety of ONP-002 in mTBI patients, addressing a significant unmet medical need, as there are currently no FDA-approved therapies for concussions.

Positive preclinical results and affirmation of safety from a prior Phase I study support the potential efficacy and safety of ONP-002, enhancing investor and stakeholder confidence in the clinical program.

The inclusion of comprehensive data in the Investigator’s Brochure provides a solid foundation for the trial, promoting transparency and regulatory adherence as the company moves forward with testing ONP-002.

Potential Negatives

The announcement of entering a Phase II trial for ONP-002 indicates the product is still in the early stages of development, which may raise concerns about the timeline for commercialization and potential financial stability.

Despite promising preclinical results and a completed Phase I study, there remains no FDA-approved drug therapy for mTBI, highlighting the uncertainty and risks associated with the treatment's effectiveness in this area.

The reliance on forward-looking statements in the release may create apprehension among investors regarding the unpredictable nature of clinical trials and the company’s ability to meet anticipated timelines and outcomes.

FAQ

What is the ONP-002 treatment for concussion?

ONP-002 is a novel intranasal neurosteroid aimed at treating mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI) or concussion.

What are the goals of the Phase II clinical trial?

The Phase II trial aims to evaluate feasibility, safety, tolerability, and initial proof-of-concept data in mTBI patients.

How many participants will be involved in the Phase II study?

The study is designed to enroll 40 participants, with half receiving ONP-002 and half receiving a placebo.

What prior study confirmed the safety of ONP-002?

A Phase I study in healthy adults demonstrated the safety and tolerability of ONP-002 at multiple intranasal doses.

What symptoms are associated with mild TBI?

Symptoms of mild TBI include headache, dizziness, confusion, and cognitive impairment, resulting from temporary brain function disruption.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$OGEN Insider Trading Activity

$OGEN insiders have traded $OGEN stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OGEN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

FRED TELLING sold 3,597 shares for an estimated $1,294

ALAN W DUNTON sold 66 shares for an estimated $23

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$OGEN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 12 institutional investors add shares of $OGEN stock to their portfolio, and 7 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



SARASOTA, Fla., March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oragenics, Inc. (NYSE American: OGEN), a biotechnology company advancing innovative treatments for concussion and brain-related health conditions, today announced the submission of its Investigator’s Brochure (IB) application in preparation for its Phase II clinical trial using ONP-002 in Australia. This milestone represents an important step in advancing ONP-002, a novel intranasal neurosteroid, as a potential treatment for mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI), commonly known as concussion.





ONP-002 has demonstrated promising preclinical results, showing the potential to reduce inflammation, oxidative stress, and brain swelling. A prior Phase I study in healthy adults confirmed the drug’s safety and tolerability at multiple intranasal doses. This upcoming Phase II study aims to establish the feasibility of acute intranasal administration in mTBI patients and generate initial proof-of-concept data through cognitive testing, visual motor testing, and biomarker analysis.





The IB provides investigators with comprehensive clinical and non-clinical data on ONP-002, including its safety, pharmacokinetics, and pharmacodynamics. This document serves as a critical foundation for the study, guiding investigators on protocol requirements such as dosing, intranasal administration protocols, blood biomarker analysis, and safety monitoring. Additionally, the submission enables updates to ClinicalTrials.gov, providing a transparent record of the trial’s details and progress as regulatory approvals advance.





Mild TBI, commonly known as a concussion, is a form of head trauma that temporarily disrupts brain function. Symptoms often include headache, dizziness, confusion, and cognitive impairment. Despite the high incidence of concussions, no FDA-approved drug therapies currently exist, leaving a significant unmet medical need.





“The submission of our Investigator’s Brochure application marks a critical step forward in advancing our clinical program for ONP-002,” said Janet Huffman, Interim CEO of Oragenics. “This submission brings us closer to initiating our clinical trial, and we remain committed to delivering a much-needed therapeutic option for patients suffering from mTBI. We anticipate receiving final regulatory approvals that should allow us to initiate our clinical trial in the coming weeks, and are focused on ensuring a smooth trial launch and look forward to sharing updates as we progress.”







About the Phase II Study







The randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase II trial is designed to assess the feasibility, safety, tolerability, blood biomarker response, and pharmacokinetics/pharmacodynamics of ONP-002 in adults with mTBI. The study is designed to enroll 40 participants across two treatment arms—20 receiving ONP-002 and 20 receiving a placebo. It is anticipated that participants will receive a total of nine doses over five days, with the first dose administered within 12 hours of injury. Cognitive testing, visual motor testing, and blood biomarker analysis will be used to evaluate the impact of ONP-002 on brain function and recovery.











Investor Contact







Rich Cockrell





404.736.3838









ogen@cg.capital











About Oragenics, Inc.







Oragenics is a development-stage biotechnology company focused on nasal delivery of pharmaceutical medications in neurology and fighting infectious diseases, including drug candidates for treating mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI), also known as concussion, and for treating Niemann Pick Disease Type C (NPC), as well as proprietary powder formulation and an intranasal delivery device. For more information, please visit





www.oragenics.com





.







Forward-Looking Statements







This communication contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s beliefs and assumptions and information currently available. The words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “project” and similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters identify forward-looking statements. Investors should be cautious in relying on forward-looking statements because they are subject to a variety of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, those described in our Form 10-K and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information set forth in this press release is as of the date hereof. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included in this press release and not place undue reliance on such statements. We do not assume any obligation to publicly provide revisions or updates to any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, circumstances should change, except as otherwise required by law.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.