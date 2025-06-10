Oragenics, Inc. to Present ONP-002 at 2025 BIO International Convention and Attend 42nd Annual National Neurotrauma Society Symposium

Oragenics will present its intranasal therapy ONP-002 for concussions at two upcoming international neuroscience events.

Oragenics, Inc., a biotech company focused on intranasal therapeutics for brain-related conditions, announced that its Head of Business Development, Greg Gironda, will present at the 2025 BIO International Convention in Boston from June 16-19, 2025. The company will also attend the National Neurotrauma Society Symposium in Philadelphia during the same timeframe. These events provide a platform for Oragenics to feature its lead candidate, ONP-002, an intranasal neurosteroid aimed at treating concussions (mild traumatic brain injury). The intranasal technology is designed for fast, targeted, non-invasive delivery to the brain.

Oragenics will showcase its lead candidate ONP-002 at two significant industry events, enhancing visibility and interest in its therapeutic developments for concussion.

Participation in the 2025 BIO International Convention and NNS Symposium provides networking opportunities with global leaders in neuroscience and biotechnology.

The company's focus on developing intranasal therapeutics positions it strategically within a growing niche in the biotechnology sector, potentially attracting further investment and partnerships.

There is no information indicating any significant advancements or collaborations for Oragenics, which could suggest a lack of progress in their development efforts.

The press release does not provide any updates on clinical trial results or regulatory approvals for their lead candidate, ONP-002, potentially indicating challenges in reaching critical milestones.

Oragenics may face heightened scrutiny as they present at two significant events without recent significant achievements to showcase, which could impact investor confidence.

SARASOTA, Fla., June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oragenics, Inc. (NYSE American: OGEN), a biotechnology company developing intranasal therapeutics for brain-related conditions, today announced that Greg Gironda, Head of Business Development, will present at the 2025 BIO International Convention, taking place June 16–19, 2025, in Boston, Massachusetts. In addition, Oragenics will also attend the 42nd Annual National Neurotrauma Society (NNS) Symposium, being held June 15–18, 2025, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.





These back-to-back events represent key opportunities for Oragenics to highlight its lead candidate, ONP-002, an intranasal neurosteroid in development for the treatment of concussion (mild traumatic brain injury), and to engage with global leaders in neuroscience, neurology, biotech, and pharma.







June 16–19, 2025







June 16–19, 2025





Boston Convention & Exhibition Center, Boston, MA







Boston Convention & Exhibition Center, Boston, MA





June 19, 2025, from 11:30 AM – 11:45 AM ET







June 19, 2025, from 11:30 AM – 11:45 AM ET





https://www.bio.org/events/bio-international-convention/registration

















June 15–18, 2025







June 15–18, 2025





Philadelphia Marriott Downtown, Philadelphia, PA







Philadelphia Marriott Downtown, Philadelphia, PA





National Neurotrauma Society and AANS/CNS Joint Section on Neurotrauma & Critical Care













About Oragenics, Inc.







Oragenics is a biotechnology company focused on developing intranasal therapeutics for neurological disorders. Its lead candidate, ONP-002, is being developed for the treatment of mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI), commonly known as concussion. The Company's intranasal delivery technology is designed to deliver fast, targeted, and non-invasive therapy to the brain. For more information, please visit





www.oragenics.com





.







Investor Contact:







Rich Cockrell





CG Capital





866.889.1972





ogen@cg.capital



