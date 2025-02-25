Oragenics, Inc. to Present Concussion Treatment Advancements at Emergencies in Medicine Conference

Oragenics presents advancements in concussion treatment at the Emergencies in Medicine Conference, highlighting the ONP-002 clinical trials.

Quiver AI Summary

Oragenics, Inc. announced its participation in the Emergencies in Medicine Conference, where Dr. James Kelly, the Chief Medical Officer, will present on concussion treatment advancements, specifically the company’s novel intranasal neurosteroid, ONP-002. The conference, taking place from February 23-28, 2025, in Park City, Utah, will focus on the "Trigger-to-Treat" program aimed at improving acute concussion treatment. Dr. Kelly's presentation will also cover the integration of BRAINBox Solutions’ advanced testing platform in clinical trials to enhance concussion detection and management. Emphasizing early identification of high-risk patients and targeted interventions, the conference aims to foster discussions on innovations in emergency and neurological care with a commitment to improving patient outcomes in concussion management.

Potential Positives

Oragenics is gaining visibility in the medical community by presenting at the Emergencies in Medicine Conference, which brings together leading healthcare professionals and researchers.

Dr. Kelly’s presentation on the "Trigger-to-Treat" program and the development of ONP-002 highlights Oragenics' commitment to advancing concussion treatment, showcasing the potential impact of their novel intranasal neurosteroid.

The integration of BRAINBox Solutions’ multi-marker diagnostic platform into clinical trials aims to improve concussion detection and prognosis, demonstrating Oragenics' innovative approach to patient care.

The focus on early identification and timely intervention for high-risk concussion patients positions Oragenics as a leader in addressing acute concussion care and potentially transforming management practices in this area.

Potential Negatives

The press release highlights the company's ongoing clinical trials, which may raise concerns about the efficacy and safety of their new treatment ONP-002, indicating that it is still in development and not yet proven in the marketplace.

The “forward-looking statements” disclaimer may create uncertainty for investors, suggesting that there are risks and uncertainties that could lead to materially different outcomes than those presented, which could affect investor confidence.

The emphasis on a new treatment paradigm for concussion care might imply that existing methods are inadequate, potentially portraying the company as lagging or responding to gaps in current medical practices.

FAQ

What is Oragenics, Inc. known for?

Oragenics, Inc. focuses on innovative treatments for concussion and brain-related health conditions.

Who will present at the Emergencies in Medicine Conference?

Dr. James Kelly, Chief Medical Officer of Oragenics, will present on advanced concussion treatments.

What is ONP-002?

ONP-002 is a novel intranasal neurosteroid developed for the acute treatment of concussion.

What is the "Trigger-to-Treat" program?

The "Trigger-to-Treat" program aims to enhance early intervention and treatment strategies for concussions.

Where can I learn more about the Emergencies in Medicine Conference?

More information about the conference is available at https://emergenciesinmedicine.com/.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$OGEN Insider Trading Activity

$OGEN insiders have traded $OGEN stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OGEN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

FRED TELLING sold 3,597 shares for an estimated $1,294

ALAN W DUNTON sold 66 shares for an estimated $23

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$OGEN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 12 institutional investors add shares of $OGEN stock to their portfolio, and 7 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



SARASOTA, Fla., Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oragenics, Inc. (NYSE American: OGEN), a biotechnology company advancing innovative treatments for concussion and brain-related health conditions, today announced its participation at the Emergencies in Medicine Conference, where Dr. James Kelly, Chief Medical Officer and Oragenics' Medical Advisory Board Member, will present on the advancement of concussion treatments. The event will be held February 23-28, 2025 in Park City, Utah.





Dr. Kelly’s presentation, titled “The Use of a Novel Intranasal Neurosteroid to Treat Concussion Predicted to Have Poor Outcomes,” will focus on Oragenics' "Trigger-to-Treat" program for concussion, specifically highlighting the development of ONP-002, a novel intranasal neurosteroid for the acute treatment of concussion through the subacute period. His session will provide insight into the ongoing clinical trial protocols that incorporate BRAINBox Solutions’ multi-marker, multimodality test incorporating blood biomarker technology and neurocognitive testing a cutting-edge diagnostic platform designed to improve concussion detection, prognosis and patient stratification.





“We are excited to showcase the progress of ONP-002 and our commitment to advancing concussion treatment,” said Dr. Kelly. “By integrating BRAINBox’s cutting-edge platform into our clinical trials, we aim to establish a new standard of care that enables early intervention and more precise treatment strategies. This meeting brings together leading experts in emergency and neurological medicine, and we look forward to discussing how our technology can enhance clinical decision-making and improve patient outcomes in concussion care.”





Dr. Frank Peacock, Meeting Director and Principal Investigator for both the BRAINBox HeadSmart II clinical trials and Oragenics’ ONP-002 clinical trials, comments, “The ‘Trigger-to-Treat’ paradigm marks a significant advancement in acute concussion care. Early identification of high-risk patients and timely intervention have the potential to not only accelerate recovery but also reduce the risk of long-term neurological complications. By improving diagnostic precision and developing targeted treatment strategies, we are taking critical steps toward preventing chronic neurological disease and transforming concussion management.”





The Emergencies in Medicine Conference brings together leading healthcare professionals and researchers to discuss advancements in emergency and trauma care. This event serves as a platform for experts across various fields to explore innovative solutions that improve patient outcomes, with concussion treatment remaining a key area of focus. For more information, please visit





https://emergenciesinmedicine.com/





.







Investor Contact











Rich Cockrell





404.736.3838









ogen@cg.capital











About Oragenics, Inc.







Oragenics is a development-stage biotechnology company focused on nasal delivery of pharmaceutical medications in neurology and fighting infectious diseases, including drug candidates for treating mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI), also known as concussion, and for treating Niemann Pick Disease Type C (NPC), as well as proprietary powder formulation and an intranasal delivery device. For more information, please visit





www.oragenics.com





.







Forward-Looking Statements







This communication contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s beliefs and assumptions and information currently available. The words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “project” and similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters identify forward-looking statements. Investors should be cautious in relying on forward-looking statements because they are subject to a variety of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, those described in our Form 10-K and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information set forth in this press release is as of the date hereof. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included in this press release and not place undue reliance on such statements. We do not assume any obligation to publicly provide revisions or updates to any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, circumstances should change, except as otherwise required by law.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.