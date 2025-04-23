Oragenics, Inc. to Present at the 15th Annual Traumatic Brain Injury Conference on Advances in mTBI Detection and Management

Oragenics will present research on its mTBI trial at the Annual Traumatic Brain Injury Conference in Boston.

Oragenics, Inc., a biotechnology company focused on intranasal therapies for brain-related conditions, announced its participation in the 15th Annual Traumatic Brain Injury Conference on May 5-6, 2025, in Boston, MA. The conference, which unites experts from various sectors to discuss advancements in traumatic brain injury (TBI) research and care, will feature Dr. W. Frank Peacock from Oragenics, who will present on the HeadSMART II study. This significant study aims to enhance the understanding and management of mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI) and is one of the largest ongoing U.S. emergency department biomarker trials. Oragenics is collaborating with BrainBox Solutions to integrate diagnostic technologies with its therapeutic candidate, ONP-002, to improve detection and treatment of concussions.

Oragenics is participating in a significant industry event, the 15th Annual Traumatic Brain Injury Conference, which positions the company among global leaders in TBI research and provides exposure to potential collaborators and stakeholders.

The presentation by Dr. W. Frank Peacock on the HeadSMART II trial may attract attention and validation for the company’s research efforts and intranasal therapeutic candidate, ONP-002, highlighting its commitment to advancing treatment options for mTBI.

The ongoing HeadSMART II trial, expected to enroll over 2,000 patients, represents a substantial study in the field of mild traumatic brain injury, potentially leading to impactful findings that could reshape clinical practices and enhance the company's reputation in TBI research.

Collaboration with BrainBox Solutions for the development of a comprehensive test-to-treat platform underscores Oragenics' commitment to innovation and strategic partnerships aimed at enhancing diagnostic and therapeutic approaches to brain injuries.

Participation in the conference may highlight Oragenics' need for visibility and credibility in a competitive biotechnology field, suggesting they might be struggling to gain traction with their therapeutic developments.



The emphasis on the ongoing HeadSMART II trial may raise concerns about the lack of existing successful results or completed studies, indicating that the company is still in early stages of proving its technology's efficacy.



Collaboration with BrainBox Solutions may reflect dependency on external partners for crucial advancements, potentially signaling weaknesses in Oragenics' own research and development capabilities.

What is the purpose of the Annual Traumatic Brain Injury Conference?

The conference aims to share advancements in TBI research and facilitate collaboration across various sectors for better clinical care.

Who will represent Oragenics at the conference?

Dr. W. Frank Peacock, Chief Clinical Officer of Oragenics, will represent the company and present on their latest findings.

What is the focus of the HeadSMART II trial?

The HeadSMART II trial focuses on biomarker discovery for mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI) in emergency departments.

How will the findings from HeadSMART II impact future research?

Findings from the trial may reshape understanding of mTBI and influence clinical trial enrollment strategies.

What is ONP-002 and its significance?

ONP-002 is Oragenics’ lead intranasal therapeutic candidate for treating mild traumatic brain injury, aiming to improve outcomes for patients.

SARASOTA, Fla., April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oragenics, Inc. (NYSE American: OGEN), a biotechnology company advancing novel intranasal therapies for concussion and brain-related conditions, today announced its participation in the 15th Annual Traumatic Brain Injury Conference, taking place May 5-6, 2025 in Boston, MA.





Hosted by Arrowhead Sci-Tech Conferences & Events, the Annual Traumatic Brain Injury Conference brings together global leaders from academia, industry, government, and the military to share the latest advancements in TBI research and clinical care. The event provides a platform for cross-sector collaboration on diagnosis, treatment, and long-term outcomes for TBI survivors.





Oragenics will be represented by Dr. W. Frank Peacock, MD, FACEP, FACC, FESC, Chief Clinical Officer of Oragenics and Professor, Vice Chair for Research at Baylor College of Medicine, presenting, “



An Update on HeadSMART II: Advancing Precision Strategies for Traumatic Brain Injury Detection and Management



”.





The presentation will highlight data from HeadSMART II, one of the largest ongoing U.S. emergency department prospective biomarker discovery trials for mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI). The study is expected to surpass 2,000 enrolled patients within the next year. Findings from HeadSMART II may significantly reshape the understanding of the mTBI population and influence future clinical trial enrollment strategies in the field.





Oragenics is participating in the HeadSMART II trial in collaboration with BrainBox Solutions, a leader in precision diagnostics for brain injury, as part of its broader commitment to advancing the early detection, treatment, and clinical management of concussions and other brain injuries. This collaboration builds on the strategic partnership announced earlier this year, aimed at creating a comprehensive test-to-treat platform for mild traumatic brain injury by combining BrainBox’s diagnostic technologies with Oragenics’ intranasal therapeutic candidate, ONP-002. Read the full announcement





About Oragenics, Inc.







Oragenics is a biotechnology company focused on developing intranasal therapeutics for neurological disorders, including its lead candidate, ONP-002, for the treatment of mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI) or concussion. The Company is also advancing proprietary powder formulations and intranasal delivery technology to enhance drug administration. For more information, visit





www.oragenics.com





.



